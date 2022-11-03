
Player of the month News
thumb

ICC announced nominees for Women's player of the month of October

Three Asian players are shortlisted for the ICC Player of the Month October 2022 Awards.In the ICC Player of the Month category, Jemimah Rodrigues and Deepti Sharma are shortlisted

thumb

ICC announced nominees for the player of The September

The International Cricket Council (ICC) announced on Wednesday 5 October 2022 the three nominees for the September 2022 Men's Player of the Month award.The three nominees for the a

thumb

ICC announces nominees for June Player of the Month

The shortlist for June's ICC Men's Player of the Month award is dominated by batting superstars from England and New Zealand after their recent ICC World Test Championship (WTC) se

thumb

Top three stars from Asia are shortlisted for the ICC Player of the Month May 2022.

Three top stars from Asia have been shortlisted for the ICC Men's Player of the Month for May 2022.Mushfiqur Rahim, BangladeshIt was a memorable run for Mushfiqur Rahim, although h

