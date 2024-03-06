PCB chairman News
Pakistani cricketers will train with army - says PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi
Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB)'s chairman Mohsin Naqvi wants Pakistan cricketers to train with army to improve their fitness and training standards. The Pakistani cricketers are now
Zaka Ashraf gets extension until the end of the World Cup 2023
Zaka Ashraf's tenure as PCB head is expected to last at least until the end of the ongoing World Cup. The extension was confirmed by board patron and current interim Prime Minister
Zaheer Abbas blames PCB for Pakistan's World Cup misfortune
Former International Cricket Council (ICC) president Zaheer Abbas on Wednesday criticized the management of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), saying the team will end up achieving
Mind Your Own Business, Shahid Afridi brutally slams PCB chief Zaka Ashraf
Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi on Tuesday strongly criticized PCB chairman Zaka Ashraf for making comments against Babar Azam's team to the media in the middle of the ICC Wo
PCB Chairman Zaka Ashraf responds to Inzamam ul Haq's resignation
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) confirmed on Monday that Inzamam-ul-Haq has resigned from his post as chairman of the men's and junior national selection committee.Pakistan Cricke
Babar Azam WhatsApp messages leaked by PCB Chairman Zaka Ashraf
Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Administrative Committee Head Zaka Ashraf leaked Babar Azam's personal WhatsApp messages on LIVE television late on Sunday.Pakistan failed to perform t
PCB Chairman Zaka Ashraf meets Sarfaraz Ahmed to discuss Pakistan cricket’s future
Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Management Committee Chairman Zaka Ashraf met former Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed in Lahore today.Former Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed was invited
BCCI Jay Shah warm welcomes Zaka Ashraf on His Tour to India
BCCI Honorary Secretary Mr. Jay Shah warmly welcomed Mr. Zaka Ashraf, Chairman, PCB Management Committee as he embarked on his tour of India to support the Pakistan cricket team to
PCB chairman proposes Jinnah-Gandhi Trophy bilateral series between Pakistan and India
PCB president Zaka Ashraf has reportedly suggested the BCCI as a model for reviving the India-Pakistan cricket rivalry. The two teams have not played bilateral cricket in a decade
Zaka Ashraf proposes Asia Cup matches in Pakistan due to rain in Sri Lanka
With growing concerns about adverse weather conditions in Sri Lanka, PCB chairman Zaka Ashraf has suggested the possibility of moving the 2023 Asia Cup matches to Pakistan.After he
PCB Chief Zaka Ashraf confirms no change in captaincy or coaching staff till 2023 World Cup
Zaka Ashraf, the chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Administrative Committee, stated that the current coaching staff will remain in place at least until the 2023 World Cu
Former PCB chairman Ijaz Butt passes away age of 85
Former Test cricketer and Chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), Ijaz Butt, died in Lahore on Thursday at the age of 85.Ijaz Butt, former chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Bo