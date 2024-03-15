Pathum Nissanka News
Nissanka - Asalanka's record breaking 185 run stand level the series for Sri Lanka
Sri Lanka beat Bangladesh by 3 wickets on Friday (15th March) at ZACS, Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium. Hundred from Pathum Nissanka and a fabulous 91 from Charith Asalanka helped th
Yashasvi Jaiswal wins the player of the month for February
Indian breakout youngster Yashasvi Jaiswal beat Kiwi star Kane Williamson and Sri Lankan opener Pathum Nissanka to win the ICC men's player of the month for February. He thumpdd En
ICC men's player of the February 2024 nominees names released
The ICC Men's player of the month nominees (February, 2024) have been released. India’s young sensation Yashasvi Jaiswal, Kiwi talismanic batter Kane Williamson and Sri Lankan top
Pathum Nissanka and Avishka Fernando's rock solid opening stand crashes Afghanistan
Sri Lanka have beaten Afghanistan by 9 wickets on Wednesday (14th February) at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Pallekele. Pathum Nissanka's fantastic 118 and Avishka Ferna
Pathum Nissanka becomes first Sri Lanka cricketer to hit double-century in ODIs
Double centuries are common inTest cricket, but not in ODIs. A double century can be seen in 50-over cricketonly if one plays very well. Sri Lanka's Pathum Nissanka had a very good
Pooran, Kohler-Cadmore pummel Bangla Tigers for a ten-wicket win in the eliminator
Deccan Gladiators opener andskipper Nicholas Pooran and Kohler Tom-Cadmore pulverised Bangla Tigers’ attackto record an emphatic ten-wicket win in the eliminator of the Abu Dhabi T
A valiant hundred from Charith Asalanka aids Sri Lanka post 279 on the board
Sri Lanka have posted 279 on the board on Monday (6th November) at Arun Jaitley Cricket Stadium, Delhi. Charith Asalanka's fighting 108 helped Sri Lanka post 279. On the other hand
Lahiru Kumara rips through England's batting lineup as Sri Lanka thrash England
Sri Lanka thumped the world champions England by 8 wickets and 24 overs to spare on Thursday (26th October) at Chinnaswamy. Lahiru Kumara's 3 wicket haul before Nissanka and Sadeer
Zampa, batters star in Australia's maiden win in this World Cup
Australia finally came back in the winning course by thumping Sri Lanka by 5 wickets on Monday (16th October) in Lucknow. Adam Zampa's excellent four fer and Inglis and Marsh's bri
Pathum Nissanka released from Sri Lanka squad
Sri Lanka's top-order batterPathum Nissanka has been released from the present squad for the ongoing Testmatch against Pakistan.According to the top sources inthe Sri Lanka Cricket
Asitha Fernando, Pathum Nissanka added to Sri Lanka squad for Pakistan Tests
Sri Lanka's 25-year-old right-armmedium pacer Ashita Fernando, who was selected in the squad but was ruled outbecause of dengue, has joined the squad as 17th member. "He will not p