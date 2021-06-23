Partex Sporting Club News
No win for Partex in DPL 2019-20
Partex Sporting Club have lost their last match too by 27 runs in the ongoing Dhaka Premier League (DPL) against Legends of Rupganj at BKSP No.3 field in Savar on Wednesday (June 2
Hasanuzzaman's century fails to rescue Partex
Partex Sporting Club have lost to Old DOHS Sports Club by 23 runs in the Relegation League battle despite opener Hasanuzzaman’s century in the ongoing Dhaka Premier League (DPL) at
First match of DPL Super League and Relegation League abandoned
Rain hits again at the Dhaka Premier League (DPL) as this time the first match of Super League and Relegation League has been abandoned on Saturday (June 19).The first match of the
Naim's middle-order cameo gives Abahani last-over triumph
Abahani Limited have ended their league stage with a last-over win over Legends of Rupganj in match 65 of Dhaka Premier League (DPL) T20 at Mirpur. Legends of Rupganj vs Abahani Li
He will deny obviously, I have proof: Sunny regarding Sabbir's racial abuse
Once again, the Dhaka Premier League (DPL) has been a hot topic regarding a controversial issue. Another cricketer, Sabbir Rahman, has been accused of misbehaving with Elias Sunny
Saif, Kamrul hand Abahani thumping defeat
With Super League teams confirmed for the Dhaka Premier League (DPL) T20, Abahani have lost a dead rubber to Prime Doleshwar. Prime Bank Cricket Club, Prime Doleshwar Sporting Clu
Partex cricketer Ridoy undergoes finger surgery
Partex Sporting Club have in pretty good form in the ongoing Dhaka Premier League (DPL) as they lost all the 9 matches they played till now. Shafiul Hayat Ridoy’s injury has brough
Munim, Shanto, Rana star in rain-hit game
Abahani have now moved to 14 points in the Dhaka Premier League (DPL) T20, thanks to a dominating win over Sheikh Jamal.Abahani Limited vs Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club, SBNCS, Mirpu
Shakib-less Mohammedan pull off narrow win over Old DOHS
The teams who’re currently in top 4 of the points table- Mohammedan Sporting Club, Prime Doleshwar Sporting Club and Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club all have won their respective match
Mithun's fifty helps Prime Bank win top-of-the-table clash
All three favourites- Prime Bank Cricket Club, Gazi Group Cricketers and Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club register win in the first batch of fixtures of Dhaka Premier League (DPL) on Th
Mosaddek, Mushfiqur fifties outplay Gazi Group
Round five of Bangabandhu Dhaka Premier League (DPL) T20 concludes with three teams having four wins and one yet to get off the mark.Prime Doleshwar are topping the points table wi
Batting woes continue for Shakib; Rubel makes hay on return
Mohammedan Sporting Club have faced their first defeat in the Bangabandhu Dhaka Premier League (DPL) T20.Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club vs Mohammedan Sporting Club, SBNCS, MirpurBatti