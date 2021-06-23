
Developed By Coder71 Ltd.







Partex Sporting Club News
thumb

No win for Partex in DPL 2019-20

Partex Sporting Club have lost their last match too by 27 runs in the ongoing Dhaka Premier League (DPL) against Legends of Rupganj at BKSP No.3 field in Savar on Wednesday (June 2

thumb

Hasanuzzaman's century fails to rescue Partex

Partex Sporting Club have lost to Old DOHS Sports Club by 23 runs in the Relegation League battle despite opener Hasanuzzaman’s century in the ongoing Dhaka Premier League (DPL) at

thumb

First match of DPL Super League and Relegation League abandoned

Rain hits again at the Dhaka Premier League (DPL) as this time the first match of Super League and Relegation League has been abandoned on Saturday (June 19).The first match of the

thumb

Naim's middle-order cameo gives Abahani last-over triumph

Abahani Limited have ended their league stage with a last-over win over Legends of Rupganj in match 65 of Dhaka Premier League (DPL) T20 at Mirpur. Legends of Rupganj vs Abahani Li

thumb

He will deny obviously, I have proof: Sunny regarding Sabbir's racial abuse

Once again, the Dhaka Premier League (DPL) has been a hot topic regarding a controversial issue. Another cricketer, Sabbir Rahman, has been accused of misbehaving with Elias Sunny

thumb

Saif, Kamrul hand Abahani thumping defeat

With Super League teams confirmed for the Dhaka Premier League (DPL) T20, Abahani have lost a dead rubber to Prime Doleshwar.  Prime Bank Cricket Club, Prime Doleshwar Sporting Clu

thumb

Partex cricketer Ridoy undergoes finger surgery

Partex Sporting Club have in pretty good form in the ongoing Dhaka Premier League (DPL) as they lost all the 9 matches they played till now. Shafiul Hayat Ridoy’s injury has brough

thumb

Munim, Shanto, Rana star in rain-hit game

Abahani have now moved to 14 points in the Dhaka Premier League (DPL) T20, thanks to a dominating win over Sheikh Jamal.Abahani Limited vs Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club, SBNCS, Mirpu

thumb

Shakib-less Mohammedan pull off narrow win over Old DOHS

The teams who’re currently in top 4 of the points table- Mohammedan Sporting Club, Prime Doleshwar Sporting Club and Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club all have won their respective match

thumb

Mithun's fifty helps Prime Bank win top-of-the-table clash

All three favourites- Prime Bank Cricket Club, Gazi Group Cricketers and Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club register win in the first batch of fixtures of Dhaka Premier League (DPL) on Th

thumb

Mosaddek, Mushfiqur fifties outplay Gazi Group

Round five of Bangabandhu Dhaka Premier League (DPL) T20 concludes with three teams having four wins and one yet to get off the mark.Prime Doleshwar are topping the points table wi

thumb

Batting woes continue for Shakib; Rubel makes hay on return

Mohammedan Sporting Club have faced their first defeat in the Bangabandhu Dhaka Premier League (DPL) T20.Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club vs Mohammedan Sporting Club, SBNCS, MirpurBatti

    Developed By Coder71 Ltd.