Pakistan vs South Africa News
Pakistan fined for slow over-rate in 1-wicket defeat against South Africa

Pakistan has been penalized witha fine equal to twenty percent of their match fee for keeping a sluggishover-rate against South Africa in the ICC ODI World Cup on Friday (October 2

Usama Mir becomes first cricketer to come as concussion sub in ODI World Cup

On Friday in Chennai, againstSouth Africa, Pakistan used the concussion substitution legislation for thefirst time in ICC ODI World Cup history.During Pakistan's World Cupencounter

Batting Second Still Remains A Question for South Africa: Wasim Akram

In a sports show “The Pavilion” on a Pakistani media channel “A Sports”, Pakistan's former cricketers analyzed the South African cricket team performance in the world

Hasan Ali recalled as Pakistan announce Test squad

Shan Masood, Haris Sohail and Mohammad Abbas have been left out as the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Friday (January 15) announced Test squad for the series against South Africa.

Pakistan tour to South Africa likely to be postponed

Due to the second phase of community contamination in South Africa, all the schedule series are at stake. Cricket South Africa (CSA) Director Cricket Graeme Smith’s statement last

South Africa considering to tour Pakistan in March

South Africa are considering to make a short tour to Pakistan in March this year to play three matches of the shortest format.The fate of the probability of the tour would depend o

