Pakistan vs South Africa News
Pakistan fined for slow over-rate in 1-wicket defeat against South Africa
Pakistan has been penalized witha fine equal to twenty percent of their match fee for keeping a sluggishover-rate against South Africa in the ICC ODI World Cup on Friday (October 2
Usama Mir becomes first cricketer to come as concussion sub in ODI World Cup
On Friday in Chennai, againstSouth Africa, Pakistan used the concussion substitution legislation for thefirst time in ICC ODI World Cup history.During Pakistan's World Cupencounter
Batting Second Still Remains A Question for South Africa: Wasim Akram
In a sports show “The Pavilion” on a Pakistani media channel “A Sports”, Pakistan's former cricketers analyzed the South African cricket team performance in the world
Hasan Ali recalled as Pakistan announce Test squad
Shan Masood, Haris Sohail and Mohammad Abbas have been left out as the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Friday (January 15) announced Test squad for the series against South Africa.
Pakistan tour to South Africa likely to be postponed
Due to the second phase of community contamination in South Africa, all the schedule series are at stake. Cricket South Africa (CSA) Director Cricket Graeme Smith’s statement last
South Africa considering to tour Pakistan in March
South Africa are considering to make a short tour to Pakistan in March this year to play three matches of the shortest format.The fate of the probability of the tour would depend o