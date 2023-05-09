
  Pakistan vs New Zealand 2023
Pakistan vs New Zealand 2023 News
thumb

Babar can break all the records as a captain and as a cricketer: Misbah

Among the cricketers currentlyplaying, Pakistan's biggest star is undoubtedly Babar Azam. Babar, who has ledPakistan in all three formats, is in good form with the bat. Pakistan wo

thumb

Fakhar Zaman wins ICC Player of the Month for April 2023

The International Cricket Council(ICC) has revealed the April 2023 recipients of the ICC Player of the Month honors.After producing match-winning performances for their respective

thumb

I'd gladly accept three to four more selfish players like Babar in the team: Ajmal

Pakistan cricketer Babar Azam isconstantly outdoing the rest. There are also several allegations against himthat he plays for himself and not for the team. Former Pakistan spinner

thumb

Babar Azam is no less than Don Bradman: Ramiz Raja

Babar Azam has been a majorcontributor to Pakistan's recent success. He is the captain of the team, andhis performance with the bat is also great. And in this, former Pakistancrick

thumb

New Zealand name ODI squad for Pakistan tour, Latham to lead the team

New Zealand have named a15-member new-look side for the Pakistan tour starting later this month onApril 26. Tom Latham will lead the side. Two uncapped players- Ben Lister andCole

thumb

Saqlain Mushtaq joins New Zealand team as consultant for Pakistan tour

Former Pakistan head coachSaqlain Mushtaq has been appointed as a consultant for the New Zealand teamahead of the Pakistan tour. New Zealand will play five T20Is and ODIs in thisto

thumb

New Zealand confirm two tours of Pakistan

New Zealand will visit Pakistan twice for 15 international matches in 2022-23.The first tour is in December 2022 to January 2023 where the two sides will play two Tests (as part of

