Babar can break all the records as a captain and as a cricketer: Misbah
Among the cricketers currentlyplaying, Pakistan's biggest star is undoubtedly Babar Azam. Babar, who has ledPakistan in all three formats, is in good form with the bat.
Fakhar Zaman wins ICC Player of the Month for April 2023
The International Cricket Council(ICC) has revealed the April 2023 recipients of the ICC Player of the Month honors.
I'd gladly accept three to four more selfish players like Babar in the team: Ajmal
Pakistan cricketer Babar Azam isconstantly outdoing the rest. There are also several allegations against himthat he plays for himself and not for the team.
Babar Azam is no less than Don Bradman: Ramiz Raja
Babar Azam has been a majorcontributor to Pakistan's recent success. He is the captain of the team, andhis performance with the bat is also great.
New Zealand name ODI squad for Pakistan tour, Latham to lead the team
New Zealand have named a15-member new-look side for the Pakistan tour starting later this month onApril 26. Tom Latham will lead the side.
Saqlain Mushtaq joins New Zealand team as consultant for Pakistan tour
Former Pakistan head coachSaqlain Mushtaq has been appointed as a consultant for the New Zealand teamahead of the Pakistan tour.
New Zealand confirm two tours of Pakistan
New Zealand will visit Pakistan twice for 15 international matches in 2022-23.The first tour is in December 2022 to January 2023 where the two sides will play two Tests