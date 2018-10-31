Pakistan vs Australia 2018 News
Embarrassed PCB launches inquiry on 'Biscuit Trophy' saga
Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has launched an inquiry to reveal the pros and cons of 'Biscuit Trophy'.Trolled across the social media, PCB embarrassed about the recent biscuit shape
Lack of confidence led to decline in form: Amir
Discarded Pakistan pace sensation Mohammad Amir, who is not playing in Pakistan's upcoming T20I series against New Zealand, believes it is because of his lack of confidence in his
Sarfraz critical of 'mentally weak' Australia
Pakistan skipper Sarfraz Ahmed has shamed the Australia cricket team, calling them 'mentally weak' in absence of their premier cricketers Steve Smith and David Warner.[caption id="
Babar becomes No.1 T20I batsman again
Pakistan batsman Babar Azam has once again topped the T20 batting rankings, as he progressed four places to replace Australia skipper Aaron Finch as the No.1 T20 batsman in the wor
Batting becomes the biggest headache for Australia
In absence of Steve Smith and David Warner, two of Australia's finest batsmen of the time, the Aussies are failing across all three formats as far as their batting is concerned.[ca
Pakistan outclass Australia to complete 3-0 whitewash
The third and the last T20I between Pakistan and Australia ended up as an one sided encounter and the men in green completed 3-0 whitewash to keep Australia's miserable run going.A
Pakistan stun Australia in the first T20I
After posting a healthy target of 155 runs, Pakistan bowlers destroyed Aussies to go 1-0 up in the 3 match T20I series.After winning the toss, Australia opted to bowl first. Pakist
Twitter reacts to Pakistan-Australia bizarre biscuit trophy
Pakistan and Australia will square off in a T20 series sponsored by TUC savoury biscuits, and the sponsors have left their imprint on the prize in the form of a giant bronze cracke
Abbas flies to third spot in ICC Test rankings
Mohammad Abbas, the hero of Pakistan’s series clinching over Australia, now has starred the ranking show.High flying Abbas who showcased a whirlwind performance against Australia i
Abbas hits best average in 100 years
Pakistan have a new superstar and worldwide sensation in the making in Mohammad Abbas, and the paceman has achieved a feat that no one else could match in last one century.[caption
Australia slump to fifth in ICC Test Rankings
Australia's recent 373-run defeat to Pakistan has affected them big way, as a result they not only lost the two-match series 1-0, but also slumped to the fifth position in the late
Pakistan seal series win
Pakistan seal the two-match Test series against Australia by beating the visitors by 373 runs in the decider Test match in Abu Dhabi on day 4 itself of the match.Australia's short