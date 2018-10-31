
Pakistan vs Australia 2018 News
thumb

Embarrassed PCB launches inquiry on 'Biscuit Trophy' saga

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has launched an inquiry to reveal the pros and cons of 'Biscuit Trophy'.Trolled across the social media, PCB embarrassed about the recent biscuit shape

thumb

Lack of confidence led to decline in form: Amir

Discarded Pakistan pace sensation Mohammad Amir, who is not playing in Pakistan's upcoming T20I series against New Zealand, believes it is because of his lack of confidence in his

thumb

Sarfraz critical of 'mentally weak' Australia

Pakistan skipper Sarfraz Ahmed has shamed the Australia cricket team, calling them 'mentally weak' in absence of their premier cricketers Steve Smith and David Warner.[caption id="

thumb

Babar becomes No.1 T20I batsman again

Pakistan batsman Babar Azam has once again topped the T20 batting rankings, as he progressed four places to replace Australia skipper Aaron Finch as the No.1 T20 batsman in the wor

thumb

Batting becomes the biggest headache for Australia

In absence of Steve Smith and David Warner, two of Australia's finest batsmen of the time, the Aussies are failing across all three formats as far as their batting is concerned.[ca

thumb

Pakistan outclass Australia to complete 3-0 whitewash

The third and the last T20I between Pakistan and Australia ended up as an one sided encounter and the men in green completed 3-0 whitewash to keep Australia's miserable run going.A

thumb

Pakistan stun Australia in the first T20I

After posting a healthy target of 155 runs, Pakistan bowlers destroyed Aussies to go 1-0 up in the 3 match T20I series.After winning the toss, Australia opted to bowl first. Pakist

thumb

Twitter reacts to Pakistan-Australia bizarre biscuit trophy

Pakistan and Australia will square off in a T20 series sponsored by TUC savoury biscuits, and the sponsors have left their imprint on the prize in the form of a giant bronze cracke

thumb

Abbas flies to third spot in ICC Test rankings

Mohammad Abbas, the hero of Pakistan’s series clinching over Australia, now has starred the ranking show.High flying Abbas who showcased a whirlwind performance against Australia i

thumb

Abbas hits best average in 100 years

Pakistan have a new superstar and worldwide sensation in the making in Mohammad Abbas, and the paceman has achieved a feat that no one else could match in last one century.[caption

thumb

Australia slump to fifth in ICC Test Rankings

Australia's recent 373-run defeat to Pakistan has affected them big way, as a result they not only lost the two-match series 1-0, but also slumped to the fifth position in the late

thumb

Pakistan seal series win

Pakistan seal the two-match Test series against Australia by beating the visitors by 373 runs in the decider Test match in Abu Dhabi on day 4 itself of the match.Australia's short

