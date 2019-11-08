
Pakistan Under 16 vs Bangladesh Under 16 News
Pakistan U16 beat Bangladesh U16 by 7 runs, win one-day series

Pakistan Under-16 beat Bangladesh Under-16 by seven runs on DLS method in the third limited over match to win the three match one-day series 2-0 at the KRL Stadium in Rawalpindi on

Bangladesh-Pakistan U16 three day match end in a draw

The first three day match between Bangladesh Under-16 and Pakistan Under-16 has ended without result at the KRL stadium in Rawalpindi.Batting first, Bangladesh Under-16 team scored

