
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
Developed By Coder71 Ltd.







  • Home
  • Pakistan skipper
Pakistan skipper News
thumb

There is no pressure on me to be a captain: Babar Azam

Pakistan's chances of reaching the semi-finals of the Cricket World Cup are on a knife edge after their eight-wicket loss to Afghanistan.Babar Azam said that he is not under pressu

thumb

Sunil Gavaskar makes a big statement about Pakistan's batting

Former India batsman Sunil Gavaskar said that Mohammad Rizwan and Abdullah Shafique scoring centuries was a good sign for Pakistan as they were not constantly dependent on Babar Az

thumb

Gambhir names three Indian bowlers to trouble Babar Azam in Asia Cup

Gautam Gambhir believes Babar Azam will be challenged by India's close-range attack despite coming into the game from a century behind in the opener of Pakistan's 2023 Asia Cup aga

thumb

Babar Azam makes another world record

Babar Azam, the captain of the Pakistan cricket team, made history again by setting another record in One Day International (ODI) cricket.Babar Azam, the leader of the Pakistan cri

thumb

Babar Azam becomes the fastest batter to score 5000 ODI runs

Pakistan captain Babar Azam broke the record held by former South African legend Hashim Amla to become the fastest cricketer to reach 5000 ODI runs.Pakistan's all-format captain Ba

thumb

Imad Wasim calls Babar Azam the best player in the world

Pakistani all-rounder Imad Wasim praised his skipper Babar Azam after his sensational score in the second T20I against New Zealand.Following Pakistani skipper Babar Azam's fantasti

thumb

Babar Azam equals record for most wins in T20I as captain

Legendary Pakistan batsman Babar Azam equaled former Indian captain MS Dhoni's record of 41 wins in T20I matches on Friday (April 14) as Pakistan defeated New Zealand in the first

thumb

Babar Azam becomes skipper to smash most T20I centuries

Pakistan's captain Babar Azam has become the skipper with the most T20I hundreds (three) after beating New Zealand in the second T20I in Lahore on Saturday.Pakistan cricket team sk

thumb

Babar Azam moves up the ICC T20I batter rankings

Pakistani skipper Babar Azam has earned a place in the International Cricket Council (ICC) men's T20 player rankings, while his opening partner Mohammad Rizwan retained second plac

thumb

Babar Azam leads T20I and ODI squad against New Zealand

Babar Azam will once again take the captaincy responsibilities in the upcoming T20I and ODI series against New Zealand.Babar Azam will return to captaincy in the upcoming T20I and

thumb

Babar becomes the youngest cricketer receives the civilian award ‘Sitara-e-Imtiaz’

Pakistan's all-format captain Babar Azam has been awarded the Sitara-e-Imtiaz, the country's third-highest civilian honor, for his excellence in cricket.Pakistan captain Babar Azam

thumb

Babar Azam receive prestigious Civil Award on Pakistan Day

Pakistan captain Babar Azam is awarded the prestigious civilian award for his notable contributions to Pakistan cricket as captain and batsman.Pakistani all-format captain Babar Az

app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Home

Matches

Series

Video

Photos

More

More

    
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
    Developed By Coder71 Ltd.