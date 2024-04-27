Pakistan player News
PakvNZ : Babar Azam Sets New Record for Most Fours in T20Is
With every innings, Babar Azam, who is only 29 years old, breaks records and redefines greatness, leaving his mark on cricket history.His latest milestone comes in the form of beco
Pakistan players disappointed by lack of support from PCB during World Cup, Reports
Pakistani cricketers have complained that the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has alienated them. According to them, the necessary support was not provided during these difficult time
Saim Ayub and Mohammad Haris signed by Guyana Amazon Warriors for CPL 2023
The Guyana Amazon Warriors has announced that the Pakistani duo of Muhammad Haris and Saim Ayub have joined the squad for this season of the Caribbean Premier League.Pakistan's two
Hammad Azam and Ehsan Adil announce retirement from international cricket
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced the retirements of fast bowler Ehsan Adil and all-rounder Hammad Azam on Sunday.The Pakistan Cricket Board announced the international re
Several Pakistani players to participate in Zim Afro T10
Eight Pakistani players including Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Hafeez and Asif Ali will feature in the upcoming Zim Afro T10 League 2023.Eight Pakistani cricketers will compete in the i
Pakistani and Indian players should demand big money for World Cup clash, says: Chris Gayle
In anticipation of the upcoming 50-over World Cup, due to be held in India later this year, West Indies cricket legend Chris Gayle has shared his predictions for the tournament.Wes
Pakistani players waiting for NOC from PCB for MLC participation
A handful of Pakistani players are considering participating in the first Major League Cricket (MLC) in the US. However, their fate about participating in the tournament rests enti
Ian Bishop reveals his favorite Pakistani cricketer
Former West Indian fast bowler Ian Bishop has rated all-format captain Babar Azam highly as he has named him his favorite Pakistani cricketer.Former West Indian fast bowler and ren
Misbah points out two youngsters as future of Pakistani cricket
Former Pakistani skipper and coach Misbah ul Haq has named two youngsters as the future of Pakistani cricket.Former Pakistan captain Misbah-ul-Haq has expressed hope that rising pa