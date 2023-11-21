
Pakistan Bowling Coach News
Umar Gul, Saeed Ajmal appoints as bowling coaches of Pakistan team

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Tuesday announced the appointment of Umar Gul and Saeed Ajmal as the men's team's fast bowling and spin bowling coaches respectively.Former cric

Morne Morkel Quits as Pakistan Bowling coach

Former South African fast bowler and Pakistan bowling coach Morne Morkel has officially part ways with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).Bowling coach Morne Morkel has officially pa

Morne Morkel to miss his training camp with Pakistan Due to Visa Issues

Pakistani bowling coach Morne Morkel is struggling with visa issues that have delayed his arrival in the country, hampering preparations for the national bowling unit.There is news

Morne Morkel set to join Pakistan team as bowling coach for Sri Lanka Tests

Former South African pacer Morne Morkel will join the Pakistan national team as bowling coach for the upcoming Test series against Sri Lanka next month.The Pakistan Cricket Board (

