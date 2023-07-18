
Pak tour to NZ News
thumb

PCB confirms additional Pakistan tour to New Zealand early 2024

The Pakistan Cricket Board announced today that its men's team will play ten additional T20Is against New Zealand in the 2023/24 season as part of its strategic decision to provide

thumb

PCB accepts New Zealand’s proposal of white-ball series tour in January 2024

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has embraced the idea of ​​touring New Zealand for a white-ball series against the hosts after completing the Australia visit in 2024, sources.Sour

thumb

Naseem to travel New Zealand with Pakistan squad

Pakistani fast bowler Naseem Shah will travel with the team to the tri-nation series in New Zealand on Sunday after ending his isolation at home, the Pakistan Cricket Board said on

