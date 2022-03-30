Owais Shah News
The Owais Shah Chapter : Domestic & International Career, Facts & Figure
Owais Shah is a former British cricketer of Pakistani origin. He was born on October 22, 1978 in Karachi. He was a right-handed batsman and a right-handed off-break bowler.Owais Sh
Owais Shah to commentate in Tests against England
Former England batsman Owais Shah, who was the Head Coach of the Dambulla Viiking team in the Lanka Premier League (LPL) will return to Sri Lanka, this time as a TV commentator for
SLC to introduce LPL's five overseas players and coaches to media
On the eve of the Lanka Premier League (LPL), the Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) board had introduced all the captains of the five different franchise teams to the media. Galle Gladiators
LPL 2020: Shanaka appointed as Dambulla Viking captain
Sri Lanka all-rounder Dasun Shanaka has been appointed as the captain of the Dambulla Viking team for this year’s Lanka Premier League (LPL) starting from tomorrow (November 26).Ho
LPL 2020: Dambulla to decide their captain, Shanaka in contention
Head coach Owais Shah and the team management will decide the captain of the Dambulla Viiking team in the Lanka Premier League (LPL), according to Roscoe Thattil, the team's Commun
Owais Shah replaces Jon Lewis as Dambulla coach
Sri Lanka's former batting coach Jon Lewis, who was to join the Dambulla team for the Lanka Premier League (LPL) as its Head Coach, has been replaced by the franchise's new owners,
IPL biggest tournament in the world: Owais Shah
Former England cricketer Owais Shah has advocated for the superiority of Indian Premier League (IPL) over all other franchise cricket tournaments, saying this is the biggest tourna
Owais Shah Sylhet's last-minute addition
Jannatul Naym PiealSylhet Superstars are yet to take the field in the third season of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL). They had no match in the opening day of the tournamen