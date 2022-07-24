
Oshada Fernando News
thumb

Sri Lanka score 315/6 in Day 1 as Chandimal, Oshada hit fifties

The first day of the second Test between Sri Lanka and Pakistan is shared by both the sides. Sri Lanka were at 315/6 at stumps, with an important day waiting for both the sides. Sr

thumb

Sri Lanka looking to set a massive target as Chandimal, Fernando, Kusal hit fifties

The Test was hanging in balance after the end of Day 2, but now it is safe to say that hosts Sri Lanka have made a stronger grip towards the match which has been swinging both ways

thumb

Oshada Fernando replaces covid-19 infected Angelo Mathews in first Test

Sri Lankan right-handed batsman Angelo Mathews has been ruled out of the ongoing Galle Test against Australia after being tested positive for COVID-19.Australia are on a long tour

thumb

Asitha Fernando stars in Sri Lanka's first Test win in 2022

Visiting Sri Lanka have defeatedthe hosts Bangladesh by a big margin of 10 wickets in the final Test of thetwo-match Test series in Dhaka and won the series by 1-0. The first Test

thumb

Sri Lanka make strong start in reply of Bangladesh's 364

At the end of the second day ofthe Dhaka Test, Sri Lanka are 222 runs behind the host Bangladesh. Before theend of the day's play, Sri Lanka scored 143 runs, losing 2 wickets.After

thumb

Mathews century gives Sri Lanka the edge on opening day

Sri Lanka have finished the firstday of the first Test strongly with the help of the century from the veteranAngelo Mathews. The visitors have ended the day at 258 runs losing just

thumb

Jayawickrama ravages Bangladesh with record-breaking spell on debut

Spinners Praveen Jayawickrama and Ramesh Mendis have taken 8 wickets in between them as Sri Lanka seized control of the second Test against Bangladesh on the third day at Pallekele

thumb

Sri Lanka looking to post 550

The second Sri Lanka and Bangladesh Test has been almost identical to the first except for the fact that roles are swapped.Rain stopped play and called an early stumps on day two w

thumb

Bad light forces early stumps after Dickwella's quick fifty

Niroshan Dickwella picked-up a rapid half-century in the last session of day two to disrupt Bangladesh’s progress against Sri Lanka in the second and last Test match of the series

thumb

Taskin, Miraz dent Sri Lanka's dominance in second session

Another eventful session on the day two in the second Test between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy as wicket-keeper Niroshan Dickwella

thumb

Bangladesh bounce back as bowlers dominate first session

Bangladesh have turned around their fortune in the first session of day 2 as the pitch starts offering more for the bowlers. The visitors have taken 3 wickets in the session for 43

thumb

West Indies, Sri Lanka finish Test series drawn

West Indies and Sri Lanka have shared the two-match series 0-0 after the end of a rain-hit second Test at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound.[caption id="attachment_162411" a

