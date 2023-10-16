
Olympics 2028 News
Cricket officially confirmed for LA 2028 Summer Olympics

After being officially acceptedby the International Olympic Committee (IOC), cricket will return to theOlympic Games in Los Angeles in 2028. This much-anticipated decision was made

IOC approves T20 cricket for 2028 Los Angeles Olympics

Cricket has already been proposedto be included in the 2028 Olympic Games. This time the International OlympicCommittee (IOC) has agreed to that proposal. The decision was taken at

Cricket to return to LA 28 summer Olympics after 128 years

Cricket's inclusion in the 2028Olympics is one step closer as its organisers presented their recommendationfor the sport's inclusion in the Los Angeles Games.After making its Olymp

Six-team cricket competition expected for 2028 Olympics

For more than 100 years, therehas been no cricket in the Olympics. However, in 2007, cricket received the recognitionstatus of the Olympics. Cricket was long overdue to be added to

No cricket event in 2028 Olympic

The ICC has been making moves for the return of cricket in the Olympics since many years. The expectation was that with the 2028 Olympics, cricket might return to the world's bigg

BCCI allows India to participate in Olympics

Finally, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has given permission to send cricket teams to the Olympics and Commonwealth Games. This has been allowed for both the Indi

ICC confident of having cricket in 2028 Olympics

The International Cricket Council (ICC) remains pretty confident of certainly making it to the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics and the important update was confirmed by Marylebone Cricke

