Olly Stone News
Pollard and Rashid to captain MI Emirates and MI Cape Town

West Indies star all-rounder KieronPollard has been appointed captain of MI Emirates, the ILT20 team owned by thesame organization as Mumbai Indians, while Afghanistan star spinner

Warner-Head's record partnership helps Australia crush England by 221 runs

Australia beat England by a hugemargin of 221 runs in the third and last ODI of the three-match series in Melbourneon Tuesday (November 22). With this victory, Australia whitewashe

England announce 12-member squad for second Test

England announced their 12-member squad for the second Test against India at Chennai and the visitors are having more changes in the announced squad.[caption id="attachment_159204"

Curran out for rest of 2019 season

In what comes as terrible news for Surrey and England seamer Tom Curran, he will be missing the rest of the 2019 season as he picked up a side injury which he sustained in the Vita

Stone ruled out of the rest of the season

Stress fracture has ruled out England and Warwickshire fast bowler Olly Stone for the rest of the season.It was an ideal Test debut for fast bowler Olly Stone against Ireland, but

Stones ruled out for two weeks

Olly Stones has been ruled out for two weeks ahead of the second Ashes Test after sustaining an injury to his left lower back in training on Tuesday.The hosts England face yet anot

ECB announces 16-man squad for Sri Lankan Test series

England Cricket Board has announced 16-man squad for the Test series against Sri Lanka in Sri Lankan after two days of announcing squad for the ODI series against the same opponent

