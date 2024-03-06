Ollie Robinson News
England name their xi for the fifth and final test against India
England have named their xi for the fifth and final test against India starting from 7th March in Dharamsala. The Three Lions have made one change with Mark Wood returning to repla
England name unchanged XI for fifth Ashes Test
Veteran seamers James Andersonand Stuart Broad keep their place as England have named an unchanged XI for thefifth and final men's Ashes Test at The Kia Oval on Thursday.Anderson,
James Anderson returns to England XI for fourth Ashes Test
For the fourth and final men'sAshes Test, which begins on Wednesday at his home stadium of Emirates OldTrafford, James Anderson has been recalled to the England lineup.Anderson wil
Former Australia greats slam Ollie Robinson
The incident started with analtercation between Usman Khawaja and Ollie Robinson. Robinson threw some hardwords toward Khawaja in the first Ashes Test. But Khawaja avoided it in a
Ricky Ponting slams Ollie Robinson for dragging his name in the 'sledging' incident
The cricketing world witnessed atense and exciting Test match at Edgbaston in the first match of the Ashes.Australia snatched a narrow victory in the last over. Along with the bat-
Watch: Ollie Robinson dismisses Cameron Green with a tricky delivery
The first Ashes Test match between England and Australia has certainly lived up to the expectations of the fans. Both teams performed well when it mattered the most. However, the h
England edge ahead of Aussies after day four in the Ashes
England went lunatic over Australia after day 4 in the Ashes. Australia need more 174 runs to win the Edgbaston test while England need more 7 wickets to go 1-0 ahead of Aussies.Ea
James Anderson completes 1100 wickets in first-class cricket
On Sunday, at Edgbaston inBirmingham, during the first Ashes Test, veteran English seamer James Andersonpicked up his 1100th first-class wicket, adding another milestone to his car
Moeen Ali returns as England announce playing XI for first Ashes Test
Stuart Broad beat out Mark Woodfor the last slot in England's XI for Friday's first Ashes Test at Edgbaston.Broad will join James Anderson and Ollie Robinson in England's seam atta
Stuart Broad back in top 10 in ICC Test Bowling Rankings
England veteran pacer StuartBroad had a match-winning performance for England in the Test match againstIreland a few days ago. He has got the award for that performance. Broad hasr
Josh Tongue keeps his place as England announce Ashes squad for first two Tests
For the opening two Ashes Tests,England have named an unchanged squad from the ongoing Test against Ireland atLord's. They have kept the same 16-member team, including pacer Josh T
Chris Woakes suffers injury, Josh Tongue to make Test debut against Ireland
England pacer Josh Tongue is set tomake his international debut. If everything goes well, Tongue is going to wearEngland's jersey in the only Test against Ireland starting on June