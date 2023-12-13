ODI series News
Green TV is all set to broadcast live Bangladesh - New Zealand series
Bangladesh will tour New Zealand for white ball series, the series starting from 17th December. The series will be live telecasted by satellite TV channel Green Tv. Not only the Ne
Zimbabwe name16 member squad for Ireland ODI Series
Zimbabwe have named their 16-man squad for the three-match One-Day International series against Ireland starting on Wednesday at the Harare Sports Club.Zimbabwe have named a new sq
India to tour Sri Lanka for white ball series in July 2024
Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) has announced the Future Tours Program (FTP) for the men's cricket team in 2024, starting with a home series against Zimbabwe in January. The Sri Lanka Nati
West Indies announce their 15-man squad for England ODIs
The West Indies' preparations for the next ICC Men's Cricket World Cup have begun as the Caribbean team named a 15-player squad for next month's ODI series at home against England.
Sri Lanka U19 to tour Pakistan this month
Sri Lanka U19 will travel to Pakistan on October 12 to take part in four-day and five one-day matches against Pakistan U19. All six matches will be played at the National Bank Stad
The first ODI between England Vs Ireland has been abandoned due to heavy rain
The first ODI between England Vs Ireland has been abandoned due to rain. The match was set to commence from 12:00 local at Headingley, Leeds. But due to continuous rain the start w
Australia ODI series will be important for Shreyas and Suryakumar
India's three-match ODI series, starting with the first match on September 22 in Mohali, will be a litmus test for Shreyas Iyer and Suryakumar Yadav, albeit for different reasons.S
South Africa Women's announce squad for New Zealand series
Cricket South Africa has announced a 16-memberssquad for their upcoming home games against the White Ferns.Following the current ODI series against Pakistan, South Africa will take
Maxwell likely to miss ODI series against India due to an ankle injury
Star all-rounder Maxwell is determined to shine in the ODI World Cup but recognizes the importance of careful preparation following a recent ankle problem. He will likely miss the
Tim David Gets Maiden ODI Call Against South Africa
The breaking news is that hard-hitting batsman Tim David has been called up to Australia's ODI team for the upcoming five-game ODI series in South Africa for the first time.Tim Dav
Najibullah Zadran ruled out of ODI series against Pakistan due to Knee injury
Afghanistan's middle-class batsman Najib Zadran has been ruled out of the upcoming three-game One Day International (ODI) series against Pakistan, which begins today.The Afghanista
Commentary panel announced for Afghanistan, Pakistan ODI series
The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) on Sunday announced the commentary panel and match officials for the three-game ODI series between Pakistan and Afghanistan, due to start on Aug