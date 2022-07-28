
ODI rankings News
thumb

WI vs IND: Strong ODI performance India rewarded in the ICC ODI rankings

India was rewarded for their win in the clinical series over the West Indies, moving further ahead of Pakistan while maintaining third place in the latest men's ODI team rankings.I

thumb

India move to third place in the ICC ODI rankings after beating England

India have overtaken Pakistan in MRF Tires' ICC-ODI team rankings after emphatically beating England in the first game of their three-game streak at The Oval on Tuesday.India's fir

thumb

Miraz jumps to No.4 in ODI bowling rankings

Bangladesh off-spinner Mehidy Hasan Miraz has achieved sharp gains following his performances in the home ODI series against West Indies.[caption id="attachment_158067" align="alig

thumb

Shakib reclaims No.1 spot in ODI rankings

Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan has taken the number one position in ICC ODI all-rounder rankings after the recent update.The ICC updated ODI rankings after the conclusion o

thumb

Fizz moves to top five in ODI rankings

Mustafizur Rahman has made a big leap to enter into the top five ranks of ICC ODI bowling rankings. Other Bangladeshi players have also made progress in the rankings after the end

thumb

Bangladesh get one point from 3-0 sweep

Bangladesh have gained one solitary point following a 3-0 whitewash against Zimbabwe at home. This keeps the gap with Australia to just seven. [বাংলায় পড়ুনঃ র‍্যাঙ্কিংয়ে অস্ট্রেলিয়

thumb

Ranking scenarios: Windies vs Bangladesh

Bangladesh are set to take on the Windies in three-match ODI series starting from Sunday at Providence, Guyana. The Tigers are already two places ahead of the hosts in ODI rankings

thumb

Australia slip to No.6 after 0-5 defeat

Australia have slipped down to 34-year low position in the ICC ODI rankings as they are now ranked sixth with 100 points after being whitewashed by England in the five-match series

thumb

ICC Rankings - Test, ODI, T20I | Official Team Rankings

ICC rankings for Tests, ODIs, T20 &amp;amp; Women's ODI and T20ICC Test ChampionshipLast Updated: 22 October 2019PosTeamMatchesPointsRating1India3946591192New Zealand2628291093Engl

thumb

Mushfiqur jumps five places, Shakib loses top spot

Bangladesh batsman Mushfiqur Rahim has moved five places up in the ICC ODI batting rankings after two valuable knocks in South Africa. His team-mate Shakib Al Hasan has lost his No

thumb

Opportunity for Tigers to increase points

As Bangladesh are through to the semi-finals of ICC Champions Trophy 2017, the Tigers have a very good chance of increasing their points in the ODI rankings. [বাংলায় পড়ুন:রেটিং বাড়

thumb

Hazlewood, Kohli, Shakib top ODI rankings

International Cricket Council (ICC) has revealed the latest ODI player rankings. India's Virat Kohli has become number one ODI batsman again, while Josh Hazlewood tops the bowling

