NZ vs AFG News
Jonathan Trott reveals the reason for Afghanistan's defeat against New Zealand
Afghanistan coach Jonathan Trott said they could have given New Zealand a chance in Wednesday's World Cup game if they had not dropped several catches.The 16th match of the ICC Men
New Zealand vs Afghanistan Match 16, ICC World Cup 2023, Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket
New Zealand will face Afghanistan in the 16th match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 on Wednesday at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.The 16th match of the 2023 Cricket World
New Zealand vs Afghanistan, Group 1, Match 21 Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket
Match 21 of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup, Australia, 2022 will be played between New Zealand and Afghanistan (NZ vs. AFG). The match will be played at Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG)