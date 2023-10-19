
NZ vs AFG News
thumb

Jonathan Trott reveals the reason for Afghanistan's defeat against New Zealand

Afghanistan coach Jonathan Trott said they could have given New Zealand a chance in Wednesday's World Cup game if they had not dropped several catches.The 16th match of the ICC Men

thumb

New Zealand vs Afghanistan Match 16, ICC World Cup 2023, Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket

New Zealand will face Afghanistan in the 16th match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 on Wednesday at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.The 16th match of the 2023 Cricket World

thumb

New Zealand vs Afghanistan, Group 1, Match 21 Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket

Match 21 of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup, Australia, 2022 will be played between New Zealand and Afghanistan (NZ vs. AFG). The match will be played at Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG)

