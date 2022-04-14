Nuwan Pradeep News
The Nuwan Pradeep Chapter : Domestic & International Career, Facts & Figure
Aththachchi Nuwan Pradeep Roshan Fernando (born 19 October 1986), commonly known as Nuwan Pradeep, is a professional Sri Lankan cricketer who plays for all three formats of the gam
Pradeep returns, Perera to captain SL in England
Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) has named 24 men for six white-ball matches against England.Kusal Perera, who debuted as captain in the Bangladesh series and made a hundred in the last mat
Red alert for Sri Lankans travelling to UK: Cricket team exempt
The UK government has announced that passengers from Sri Lanka will be put on ‘red alert’, that would require a quarantine period at a government approved hotel. However, the Sri L
'Not the end of the road': SL selectors to senior players
Four senior Sri Lanka cricketers have thanked the national selectors for taking them into confidence and rightly explaining them the reasons for dropping or resting them for the fo
Karunaratne secured century with painkillers
Sri Lankan captain Dimuth Karunaratne has finger injury and the team management is awaiting physio's report.According to the sources in South Africa, the 32-year-old captain had hu
Gayle pulls out of LPL 2020
The Lanka Premier League (LPL) has suffered another withdrawal, with West Indies star batsman Chris Gayle pulling out of the tournament.Gayle was supposed to play for Kandy Tuskers
SL players to get two-day break for outdoor training on curfew days
Sri Lankan players, who have begun outdoor practice sessions at the Colombo Cricket Club Ground will be given a two-day break on coming Thursday and Friday for the outdoor training
Nuwan Pradeep suffers injury setback, ruled out of West Indies T20Is
BIPIN DANISri Lankan pace bowler, Nuwan Pradeep has sustained a hamstring injury and will miss the forthcoming T20I against visiting West Indies team. This was revealed by the team
Nuwan Pradeep to miss India tour
Bipin DaniSri Lankan pace bowler Nuwan Pradeep will miss India's tour beginning early next month, it is learnt here. According to the highly placed sources in Colombo, the 33-year
Nuwan Pradeep may stay back in England
By Bipin DaniSri Lankan pace bowler Nuwan Pradeep may not return to Sri Lanka with the other members of the team after their last World Cup match against India (scheduled to be pla
Pradeep ruled out of the remainder of the World Cup
Sri Lanka fast bowler Nuwan Pradeep will miss the remainder of the World Cup as he has been affected with chickenpox.Sri Lanka have been hit with a huge blow as their vital pacer N
Nuwan Pradeep ruled out of Bangladesh game
Sri Lankan fast bowler Nuwan Pradeep is taken to hospital after getting a hard blow in his bowling hand during a net session ahead of Bangladesh's clash in Bristol.Sri Lanka have s