Nuwan Pradeep News
thumb

The Nuwan Pradeep Chapter : Domestic & International Career, Facts & Figure

Aththachchi Nuwan Pradeep Roshan Fernando (born 19 October 1986), commonly known as Nuwan Pradeep, is a professional Sri Lankan cricketer who plays for all three formats of the gam

thumb

Pradeep returns, Perera to captain SL in England

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) has named 24 men for six white-ball matches against England.Kusal Perera, who debuted as captain in the Bangladesh series and made a hundred in the last mat

thumb

Red alert for Sri Lankans travelling to UK: Cricket team exempt

The UK government has announced that passengers from Sri Lanka will be put on ‘red alert’, that would require a quarantine period at a government approved hotel. However, the Sri L

thumb

'Not the end of the road': SL selectors to senior players

Four senior Sri Lanka cricketers have thanked the national selectors for taking them into confidence and rightly explaining them the reasons for dropping or resting them for the fo

thumb

Karunaratne secured century with painkillers

Sri Lankan captain Dimuth Karunaratne has finger injury and the team management is awaiting physio's report.According to the sources in South Africa, the 32-year-old captain had hu

thumb

Gayle pulls out of LPL 2020

The Lanka Premier League (LPL) has suffered another withdrawal, with West Indies star batsman Chris Gayle pulling out of the tournament.Gayle was supposed to play for Kandy Tuskers

thumb

SL players to get two-day break for outdoor training on curfew days

Sri Lankan players, who have begun outdoor practice sessions at the Colombo Cricket Club Ground will be given a two-day break on coming Thursday and Friday for the outdoor training

thumb

Nuwan Pradeep suffers injury setback, ruled out of West Indies T20Is

BIPIN DANISri Lankan pace bowler, Nuwan Pradeep has sustained a hamstring injury and will miss the forthcoming T20I against visiting West Indies team. This was revealed by the team

thumb

Nuwan Pradeep to miss India tour

Bipin DaniSri Lankan pace bowler Nuwan Pradeep will miss India's tour beginning early next month, it is learnt here.  According to the highly placed sources in Colombo, the 33-year

thumb

Nuwan Pradeep may stay back in England

By Bipin DaniSri Lankan pace bowler Nuwan Pradeep may not return to Sri Lanka with the other members of the team after their last World Cup match against India (scheduled to be pla

thumb

Pradeep ruled out of the remainder of the World Cup

Sri Lanka fast bowler Nuwan Pradeep will miss the remainder of the World Cup as he has been affected with chickenpox.Sri Lanka have been hit with a huge blow as their vital pacer N

thumb

Nuwan Pradeep ruled out of Bangladesh game

Sri Lankan fast bowler Nuwan Pradeep is taken to hospital after getting a hard blow in his bowling hand during a net session ahead of Bangladesh's clash in Bristol.Sri Lanka have s

