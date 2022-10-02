Nuwan Kulasekara News
Naman Ojha's century gives Indian Legends Road Safety World Series title
Indian Legends have clinched theRoad Safety World Series trophy for the second time in a row beating Sri LankaLegends by 33 runs on Saturday (October 1) in Raipur.Batting first, op
The Nuwan Kulasekara Chapter : Domestic & International Career, Facts & Figure
Kulasekara Mudiyanselage Dinesh Nuwan Kulasekara (born 22 July 1982) is a former Sri Lankan cricketer. Kulasekara was number one in the ODI bowlers rankings on March 11, 2009 and r
Jayasuriya to lead the Sri Lanka Greats XI vs Team Sri Lanka
Former Sri Lanka captain Sanath Jayasuriya will lead the Greats XI, it is learnt here.Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) is hosting a charity T20 match on May 4 between Sri Lanka Greats XI vs
Sri Lanka Legends reach final comprehensively
Sri Lanka Legends have reached the final of the Road Safety World Series, a tournament organized with former cricketers. Earlier, India had confirmed the final of this tournament.
Kulasekara to coach in LPL
Former no.1 ODI pacer Nuwan Kulasekara has been appointed as the bowling coach of Kandy Tuskers for Lankan Premier League 2020.Kulasekara last played international cricket for Sri
Kulasekara retires from international cricket
In breaking news, Sri Lanka's T20 World Cup-winning fast bowler Nuwan Kulasekara has made up his mind to call curtains on his international cricketing career with immediate effect
Sri Lanka levels the series with a big win
Like the sinking man grabs anything he finds, Bangladesh has been hoping faintly as long as Mehedi Hasan Miraz was there in the crease with no one significant to support him in the