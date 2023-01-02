
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
Developed By Coder71 Ltd.







Nurul Hasan News
thumb

Sohan worried about future as he's playing with taking injections

Bangladesh wicket-keeper batter NurulHasan Sohan injured his finger during the tour to Zimbabwe last year. After sixmonths, he is still carrying that injury. In the second match of

thumb

Sujon wants to give more opportunities to the youngsters

Bangladesh's T20 World Cupcampaign is over. Despite a mixed tournament, there is definitely room forimprovement in the team's performance.Taskin Ahmed was undoubtedly thebest crick

thumb

Bangladesh give 145-run target to Netherlands despite good start

Bangladesh have given an average targetto Netherlands on a challenging pitch in cloudy weather at Bellerive Stadium inHobart. They scored 144 runs in the stipulated 20 overs losing

thumb

Where do the strengths and weaknesses lie in Bangladesh and Australia?

The much awaited 5 matchT20 International series between Bangladesh and Australia will be starting fromTuesday. With both teams missing some key players, let us have a look on thes

thumb

Saif's blistering 60 hands Doleshwar dominating win

Prime Doleshwar Sporting Club have started the Super League phase with a big win of 6 wickets against the inform Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club in the ongoing Dhaka Premier League (DP

thumb

Unusual dismissals in Bangladesh cricket history

Cricket has always been a tensed game but many call it as ‘funny game’ too. Dismissal is a most common thing in cricket and a batsman can be given out in many ways.The most common

thumb

Shakib-less Mohammedan pull off narrow win over Old DOHS

The teams who’re currently in top 4 of the points table- Mohammedan Sporting Club, Prime Doleshwar Sporting Club and Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club all have won their respective match

thumb

BCB announces 27 members squad for Sri Lanka tour

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has announced a 27 members squad for Sri Lanka tour. Bangladesh will play a three match test series against Sri Lanka in October as part of Test Cham

thumb

Dhaka Metro, Khulna and Rangpur win big in NCL

Dhaka Metropolis, thrashed Rajshahi Division by a large margin of 285 runs. Mehedi Maruf was named the Man of the Match due to his match winning maiden first-class century.The matc

app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Home

Matches

Series

Video

Photos

More

More

    
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
    Developed By Coder71 Ltd.