
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
Developed By Coder71 Ltd.







  • Home
  • New Zealand vs West Indies 2020
New Zealand vs West Indies 2020 News
thumb

New Zealand move up in WTC ladder with 2-0 win

New Zealand have moved to No.3 in ICC World Test Championship table after an innings and 12 runs victory over West Indies in the second Test in Wellington.The Kiwis rattled West In

thumb

New Zealand on verge of another big win

West Indies again fell in the trap of follow-on in two consecutive Tests due to poor batting. At the end of the third day, New Zealand are still ahead by 85 runs despite West Indie

thumb

West Indies collapse after Nicholls ton

West Indies are on brink of another follow-on after a batting collapse on day 2 of the second Test against New Zealand at Basin Reserve, Wellington. The tourists are trailing by 33

thumb

Williamson set to miss second Test against West Indies

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson will not be available for the second Test against West Indies which is scheduled to take place on Friday (December 11). He will fly back home to

thumb

Roach, Dowrich out of second Test against New Zealand

West Indies wicket-keeper batsman Shane Dowrich and pacer Kemar Roach have been ruled out of the second Test match against New Zealand which is scheduled to start from December 11

thumb

New Zealand register big win in Hamilton Test

New Zealand have showed their strength at their home ground again as they beat West Indies by a huge margin of an innings and 134 runs in the first Test of two-match Test series in

thumb

West Indies avoid embarrassing defeat

West Indies may still lose the Hamilton Test by an innings but it could have been even worse if they had lost on day 3 of the first Test against New Zealand.West Indies were 49/0 o

thumb

NZ on top as Williamson hits career-best knock

Kane Williamson's third Test double hundred has given New Zealand the control as they lead by 470 runs against West Indies at the end of the second day of the first Test at Seddon

thumb

Phillips' record ton hands NZ series win

New Zealand have taken an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match T20I series against West Indies after a 72-run win in the second T20I in Mount Maunganui, courtesy of Glenn Phill

thumb

New Zealand edge past West Indies despite Pollard blasts

New Zealand have taken 1-0 lead in the three match T20I series after a dramatic five-wicket win (D/L) over West Indies in the rain-interrupted series opener at Eden Park, Auckland.

thumb

NZ name T20I, Test squads against WI

New Zealand Cricket (NZC) has announced T20I and Test squads to take on West Indies in November-December.   Kane Williamson and Trent Boult have been rested for the three T20Is whi

thumb

West Indies in two-week quarantine after 54-hour journey

West Indies cricket team have arrived in New Zealand on Friday (October 30) after departing from Barbados on Tuesday (October 26). Due to geographical reasons, the Caribbeans spent

app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Home

Matches

Series

Video

Photos

More

More

    
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
    Developed By Coder71 Ltd.