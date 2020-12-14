New Zealand vs West Indies 2020 News
New Zealand move up in WTC ladder with 2-0 win
New Zealand have moved to No.3 in ICC World Test Championship table after an innings and 12 runs victory over West Indies in the second Test in Wellington.The Kiwis rattled West In
New Zealand on verge of another big win
West Indies again fell in the trap of follow-on in two consecutive Tests due to poor batting. At the end of the third day, New Zealand are still ahead by 85 runs despite West Indie
West Indies collapse after Nicholls ton
West Indies are on brink of another follow-on after a batting collapse on day 2 of the second Test against New Zealand at Basin Reserve, Wellington. The tourists are trailing by 33
Williamson set to miss second Test against West Indies
New Zealand captain Kane Williamson will not be available for the second Test against West Indies which is scheduled to take place on Friday (December 11). He will fly back home to
Roach, Dowrich out of second Test against New Zealand
West Indies wicket-keeper batsman Shane Dowrich and pacer Kemar Roach have been ruled out of the second Test match against New Zealand which is scheduled to start from December 11
New Zealand register big win in Hamilton Test
New Zealand have showed their strength at their home ground again as they beat West Indies by a huge margin of an innings and 134 runs in the first Test of two-match Test series in
West Indies avoid embarrassing defeat
West Indies may still lose the Hamilton Test by an innings but it could have been even worse if they had lost on day 3 of the first Test against New Zealand.West Indies were 49/0 o
NZ on top as Williamson hits career-best knock
Kane Williamson's third Test double hundred has given New Zealand the control as they lead by 470 runs against West Indies at the end of the second day of the first Test at Seddon
Phillips' record ton hands NZ series win
New Zealand have taken an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match T20I series against West Indies after a 72-run win in the second T20I in Mount Maunganui, courtesy of Glenn Phill
New Zealand edge past West Indies despite Pollard blasts
New Zealand have taken 1-0 lead in the three match T20I series after a dramatic five-wicket win (D/L) over West Indies in the rain-interrupted series opener at Eden Park, Auckland.
NZ name T20I, Test squads against WI
New Zealand Cricket (NZC) has announced T20I and Test squads to take on West Indies in November-December. Kane Williamson and Trent Boult have been rested for the three T20Is whi
West Indies in two-week quarantine after 54-hour journey
West Indies cricket team have arrived in New Zealand on Friday (October 30) after departing from Barbados on Tuesday (October 26). Due to geographical reasons, the Caribbeans spent