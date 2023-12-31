New Zealand vs Bangladesh News
Skipper Santner's 4 fer thumps Bangladesh by 17 runs (DLS) to level the series by 1-1
New Zealand beat Bangladesh by 17 runs (DLS method) in a rain affected match in Mount Maunganui. Four fer from skipper Mitchell Santner and 2 fers from Southee, Milne and Ben Sears
Soumya Sarkar's valiant knock goes in vain as New Zealand take the series with one game to spare
New Zealand thumped Bangladesh by 7 wickets on Wednesday (20th December). Soumya Sarkar's career best 169 couldn’t decimate New Zealand as they comfortably chased down Bangladesh's
An outstanding 70* run stand between Phillips and Santner helps Kiwis level the series
New Zealand won the second test by 4 wickets on Saturday (9th December) at Shere Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Mirpur. Glenn Phillips unbeaten 40* helped Kiwis chase down a tric
Soumya, Afif back in Shanto-led Bangladesh ODI and T20I squads for New Zealand series
The Bangladesh Cricket Board(BCB) has announced the squads for the upcoming ODI and T20I series against NewZealand in New Zealand. After playing against New Zealandat home, the Ban
Mahmudullah Riyad ruled out of New Zealand tour
Bangladesh veteran cricketerMahmudullah Riyad has been ruled out of the New Zealand series due to shoulderinjury which he sustained during Bangladesh’s last match against Australia
Kane-Mitchell script New Zealand's dominating win over Bangladesh
New Zealand have beaten Bangladesh by on Friday(13th October). Kane Williamson's fine 78* with a quick-fire 89* from Daryl Mitchell helped New Zealand thump Bangladesh. Before that
New Zealand vs Bangladesh 5th T20, Tri series Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket
New Zealand and Bangladesh meet in Match 5 of the New Zealand Men's Tri-Nation Series on Wednesday afternoon in Christchurch. New Zealand have played three games and won two games
Twitter erupts as Bangladesh scripts a historic Test win against New Zealand
The Tigers stunned the Kiwis in the first Test of the two-match Test series atBay Oval, Mount Maunganui. They were so good across all aspects of the game that even the defending ch
Bangladesh to tour New Zealand in March next year
New Zealand Cricket (NZC) confirmed their series against West Indies, Australia, Pakistan and Bangladesh. Their home season begins on November 27 according to the schedule.It has b
On this day: Bangladesh produced a record stand to knock New Zealand out
On this day, exactly 1 year ago, Bangladesh produced a historic batting performance to beat New Zealand by five wickets and keep their Champions Trophy hopes alive in Cardiff. It a
'No run rate calculations, we must win against Bangladesh', says Kiwi coach
In Group A match of the ICC Champions Trophy, Bangladesh is all set to take on New Zealand in the crucial clash for surviving their respective semi-final berth in the prestigious I
Shakib keen to face Kiwis in next match of Tri series
Even though the opening match of the Tri – nation series between Bangladesh and Ireland was abandoned after rain torrentially interrupted the action in the middle of the innings, t