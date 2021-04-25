NCL 2021 News
Uncertainty looms over DPL again
As the Covid-19 situation in Bangladesh was improving day by day, there had been a full chance to start Dhaka Premier League (DPL) tournament again. However, with the increase in C
Cricket in Bangladesh halted amid lockdown
Cricketing activities in Bangladesh have been called off indefinitely in wake of strict lockdown imposed to control coronavirus transmission in the country.A second phase of lockdo
Rangpur win prior to NCL postponement
The last day of Bangabandhu National Cricket League (NCL) 2021 before postponement has seen Rangpur Division winning over reigning champions Khulna Division.Tier-1: Khulna Division
NCL called off amid pandemic
The ongoing Bangabandhu National Cricket League (NCL) 2021 has been halted due to COVID pandemic.The first-class tournament resumed in March and so far two of six rounds have been
NCL: Personal milestones galore on day 3
Shuvagata Hom, Mukidul Islam Mugdho, Rahatul Ferdous and Hasan Murad have lightened day three of round two in the National Cricket League (NCL) 2021.[caption id="attachment_162271"
COVID impact: NCL to continue in two cities
The Bangabandhu National Cricket League (NCL) 2021 will be held across two cities: Cox's Bazar and Savar as a measure to control transmission of coronavirus.On Monday and Tuesday,
NCL: Shuvagata nears brisk 100
While Barishal vs Rajshahi game ended in two days, the other three round two NCL (National Cricket League) matches are still poised.Tier-1: Sylhet Division vs Dhaka Division, Cox’s
Barishal vs Rajshahi NCL game ends in four sessions
Spinners have taken 26 out of 30 wickets in the Tier-2 NCL (National Cricket League) match between Barishal Division and Rajshahi Division at BKSP ground 4, Savar.[caption id="atta
21 wickets fall in Barishal v Rajshahi day one
The second round of NCL (National Cricket League) 2021 has started on Monday (March 29).The first day has seen 44 wickets falling across four venues, with 21 of them being in the T
Ashraful tests negative for coronavirus in second sample test
Former national team captain Mohammad Ashraful tested positive for Covid-19 while playing in the National Cricket League (NCL). In routine-wise coronavirus checking for NCL, he’d b
Pacers power Chattogram to victory; Dhaka Metro win comfortably
Chattogram Division and Dhaka Metro have completed wins in the round 1 of National Cricket League (NCL) tier-2 matches. Tier-2: Chattogram Div vs Rajshahi Div, RajshahiMehedi Has
Nasir takes four after scoring 100
All four matches of round one of NCL 2021 go into the fourth and final day.Tier-1: Khulna Div vs Sylhet Div, KhulnaZakir Hasan's century has helped Sylhet Division fight back after