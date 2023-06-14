
Nazmul Hossain Shanto News
Najmul Shanto's magnificent 146 propels Bangladesh on top after day 1

Bangladesh ended the day on a high having scored 362 losing 5 wickets. The only test between Bangladesh and Afghanistan commenced today at Shere Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Dh

Najmul Shanto's maiden ODI hundred overshadows Tector's brilliant 140

Bangladesh won the second ODI by 3 wickets and went 1-0 up in the series. Najmul Shanto's 117 and Towhid Hridoy's 68 were the standout performance from Bangladesh in the record bre

The best performers of this BPL

The BPL got it's veil off with Comilla Victorians winning their fourth title in the tournament in a thrilling final last night against Mashrafe’s Sylhet Strikers. There's plenty to

Barishal coach furious over young-star's irresponsibility

Khaled Mahmud Sujon cannot forget the defeat in thefinal of the eighth edition of Bangladesh Premier League (BPL). He has expressed extreme anger and dissatisfaction over the two

Bangladesh ready to deal with follow-on

Two and a half days were washed away in Dhaka test due to hostile weather, yet host find them in danger of losing the game. At the end of fourth day, Bangladesh team is under inte

It was intentional to not bat defensively: Shanto

A large part of the match was washed away in the rain. Even in this situation, Bangladesh is facing defeat in Dhaka Test. During the third session of the fourth day, the Tigers lo

Pakistan's 300 score was surprising: Shanto

Hosts are surprised by 300 runs score fromPakistan in Dhaka Test. Nazmul Hossain Shanto thinks that it is nearly impossible to score 300 runs in less than 100 overs in such a diffi

Bangladesh 7 wickets away from rare away win

Bangladesh need 7 wickets on the last day while Zimbabwe are 337 runs away for the win in the only Test at Harare Sports Club.Zimbabwe started the 477-run chase very well as despit

BCB President Cup's trophy and jersey unveiled

BCB President's Cup will be played between three teams, starting from October 11. Tamim Iqbal, Nazmul Hossain Shanto and Mahmudullah will lead the teams.Less than a day to go for B

BCB announce three-team one day tournament's fixture

The three-team tournament will have a fixture of national, domestic and U-19 cricketers. The tournament will start from October 11 and the final will be played on October 23. BCB h

Nazmul Hossain Shanto gets married

It seems there is a trend of getting married among Bangladeshi cricketers. As they are having idle time due to coronavirus outbreak and lockdown, three cricketers of the national t

Shanto suffers injury scare

Bangladesh batsman Nazmul Hossain Shanto has suffered from finger injury in the second ODI against Zimbabwe on Tuesday, March 3 at Sylhet International Stadium. A stitch has been a

