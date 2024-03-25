
Nazmul Abedin Fahim News
There is no progress, no progress report: Fahim about Bangladesh's Test format situation

The term "test cricket" means "a game of patience." The degree of a player's success is predominantly dictated by their performance in this preeminent format of cricket. W

Congratulations to the team for breaking out of long-cherished negative mindset: Fahim

What the seniors could never doin New Zealand, the young Bangladesh team under the leadership of NajmulHossain Shanto is doing it right. Veteran coach Nazmul Abedin Fahim evaluated

Shakib arrives in Dhaka amidst ODI World Cup

While the rest of Bangladesh'sWorld Cup team has landed in Kolkata to prepare for their games against theNetherlands on October 28 and Pakistan on October 31, skipper Shakib Al Has

Except Shakib Al Hasan, there is no one else: Fahim about ODI team captaincy

Tamim Iqbal has officially leftthe captaincy of the Bangladesh ODI team. As a result, the Bangladesh CricketBoard (BCB) has to look for a new captain. Although Litton Das has led t

Tamim's alternative is Tamim; Junior Tamim: Nazmul Abedin Fahim

It has been officially confirmedthat Tamim Iqbal will not play in the upcoming Asia Cup. As a result,Bangladesh will now have to look for an opening batter in the Asia Cup. NazmulA

Fahim suggests to play Miraz at No. 8 batting position

Mehidy Hasan Miraz usually gets chancesat No. 8 in the batting order in the national team. However, he has beengetting opportunities at No. 7 for the last three matches. According

BPL 2023: Bangladeshi head coaches in 5 teams

Franchise cricket has a practiceof using foreign coaches in all countries. Due to which many of the heavyweightcoaches have been labeled as 'franchise cricket coaches'. However, an

BPL 2023: Fortune Barishal sign Kusal Perera

Sri Lanka wicket-keeper batter KusalPerera will play for Fortune Barishal in the upcoming Bangladesh Premier League(BPL) season. The team has confirmed this from their official Fac

BPL 2023: Nazmul Abedin Fahim, Mizanur Rahman Babul to coach Fortune Barishal

Ahead of the ninth season ofBangladesh Premier League (BPL), the current runner-up team Fortune Barishal haveappointed two heavyweight coaches of the country to the coaching panel.

Fahim wants Bijoy and Emon as openers in Asia Cup

There are only 2 openers in theBangladesh squad announced for the Asia Cup. Anamul Haque Bijoy - who hasn'tdone much when given a chance in the last two series. The other is Parvez

'The standard of our domestic cricket is far from that of international cricket'

Many players have lost their formand rhythm after making it to the national team after showing excellentperformances in domestic cricket. The number of such players in Bangladeshcr

Tamim lost his aggressive batting because of coaches, says Fahim

In 2007, the 18-year-old Tamim,playing his first World Cup in India, came in an aggressive manner down thewicket against the Indian star pacer Zaheer Khan and hit a huge six overmi

