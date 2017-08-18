NatWest T20 Blast 2017 News
T20 Blast witnesses record-breaking night
Yorkshire's Adam Lyth and Kent's Joe Denly and Daniel Bell-Drummond have shattered T20 records on Thursday night in the NatWest T20 Blast 2017 matches. [নিউজটি বাংলায় পড়ুনঃ এ যেন র
Finch plumbs 30 runs in an over in NatWest T20 Blast
In the ongoing NatWest T20 Blast, Surrey’s Australian recruit Aaron Finch blasted 30 runs in an over against Sussex at the Oval on Monday. Finch ultimately scored an unbeaten knock
13 Pakistani players called back from CPL and county cricket
Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has called back its 13 players from Caribbean Premier League and English county circuit to fulfill national and domestic commitments. [বাংলায় পড়ুনঃ পাক
Tamim frustrated upon 'false speculations'
Sudden departure of Bangladesh opener Tamim Iqbal from his county club Essex fomented speculations about being victim of ‘hate crime’ in England, in recent times, a term that refer
Watch: Steve Davies scores 7 runs off 1 ball!
Many interesting things happen in a game of cricket. Sometimes batsmen have showed their class and become furious with the bat, Sometimes fielders create impression in the mind of
Watch: Peter Trego takes a stunner
Cricket is a game of glorious uncertainty. Many things happen in a cricket game. Sometimes a shot from batsmen or a delivery from a bowlers creates the impression in the mind of sp
Whiteley whips six sixes in an over
In a match of the NatWest T20 Blast, Ross Whiteley of Worcestershire hit six sixes in an over against Yorkshire although his team ended at the losing side of the match. The match w
Tamim joins fitness camp, avoids media
Bangladesh's southpaw opener Tamim Iqbal has joined the national team's ongoing fitness camp on Saturday (July 15).The Tigers are currently having the fitness camp at the Academy C
Sangakkara's six smashes fan's phone
Sri Lanka's one of the all-time great batsmen and the living legend Kumar Sangakkara has continued with his sublime form, as he scored 70 runs off 42 deliveries for Surrey against
Tamim victimized of 'Hate Crime', say British media
In the subsequent state of Tamim Iqbal’s early departure from the county team Essex, media reports of England has revealed the Bangladeshi opener was victim of ‘hate crime’ – a ter
Tamim returns penny less from Essex
Flamboyant Bangladesh opener Tamim Iqbal Khan has had a contract with county team Essex to play eight matches of NatWest T20 Blast 2017 with a remuneration of three thousand Britis
Tamim avoids media on reaching country
Bangladesh national team opener Tamim Iqbal Khan has reached the country in the evening on Wednesday with his wife Ayesha Siddiqua Iqbal and one year old son Arham Iqbal but he has