
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
Developed By Coder71 Ltd.

|


























































































left
right

Trending Now

See All
Naim Sheikh News
thumb

Naim Sheikh notches up hundred amidst umpire controversy

Naim Sheikh brought up his first hundred of the ongoing season of Dhaka Premier League (DPL) on Monday (15th April). Despite the umpire controversy in his innings, Naim Sheikh had

thumb

Naim-Jakir shine with the bat to win the Dhaka derby

Abahani Limited beat Mohammedan Sporting Club by 8 wickets on Tuesday (2nd April). Opener Naim Sheikh and wk-batter Jaker Ali Anik contributed a raft in this thumping win over thei

thumb

Abahani beat Shinepukur to have a dominating win

Abahani Limited crashed Shinepukur Cricket Club by 7 wickets on Sunday (17th March). Batting first, Shinepukur were bundled for a paltry 169 runs infront of a quality Abahani bowli

thumb

Shakib back in form as Rangpur Riders win against Durdanto Dhaka

The ground under the feet of thestar-studded team Rangpur Riders is slowly getting stronger. In the first matchof the day of the Bangladesh Premier League, Rangpur beat Durdanto Dh

thumb

These mistakes threaten his career: Sujon criticizes Naim

Durdanto Dhaka have not been ingood form in the ongoing Bangladesh Premier League (BPL). They won only onematch till now. Coach Khaled Mahmud Sujonsees the failure of the batters b

thumb

Khulna Tigers beat Durdanto Dhaka by 10 wickets

Khulna Tigers are running at afast pace in this year's Bangladesh Premier League (BPL). This is their fourthconsecutive win. In the second match of the day, Khulna got a great vict

thumb

Durdanto Dhaka beat Comilla Victorians by 5 wickets in BPL 2024 opener

The Bangladesh Premier League(BPL) saw a touch of excitement in the opening match. In the last over match, DurdantoDhaka beat Comilla Victorians by 5 wickets. Chaturanga De Silva g

thumb

Tamim, Riyad, Soumya back in Litton-led Bangladesh squad for New Zealand series

Bangladesh have named a 15-membersquad for the upcoming ODI series at home against New Zealand. The mostnotable part of the side is former captain Tamim Iqbal, Mahmudullah Riyad, a

thumb

Akram Khan thinks Naim Sheikh is under a pressure mentally

Bangladesh's misery continues in the Asia Cup. The Tigers lost by21 runs in the Super Four match against Sri Lanka yesterday. Opener NaimSheikh's batting has been questioned once a

thumb

Shakib backs Naim despite continuous failure

Bangladesh's misery continues inthe Asia Cup. The Tigers lost by 21 runs in the Super Four match against SriLanka yesterday. Opener Naim Sheikh's batting has been questioned once a

thumb

If I do well, I might get a chance in the top order in future: Miraz

Bangladesh got a great victory bydefeating Afghanistan by 89 runs in the Asia Cup’s must-win match. With thisvictory, the Tigers have confirmed the Super Four stage. Mehidy Hasan M

thumb

Litton Das to join Bangladesh squad for Asia Cup

Bangladesh star batter Litton Dasis set to join the team in Pakistan after getting the Asian Cricket Council’s (ACC)approval today. This wicket-keeper batter of the Bangladesh team

app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

© 2023 bdcricteam.com All rights reserved.

Home

Matches

Series

Video

Photos

More

More

    
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
    Developed By Coder71 Ltd.