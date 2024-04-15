Naim Sheikh News
Naim Sheikh notches up hundred amidst umpire controversy
Naim Sheikh brought up his first hundred of the ongoing season of Dhaka Premier League (DPL) on Monday (15th April). Despite the umpire controversy in his innings, Naim Sheikh had
Naim-Jakir shine with the bat to win the Dhaka derby
Abahani Limited beat Mohammedan Sporting Club by 8 wickets on Tuesday (2nd April). Opener Naim Sheikh and wk-batter Jaker Ali Anik contributed a raft in this thumping win over thei
Abahani beat Shinepukur to have a dominating win
Abahani Limited crashed Shinepukur Cricket Club by 7 wickets on Sunday (17th March). Batting first, Shinepukur were bundled for a paltry 169 runs infront of a quality Abahani bowli
Shakib back in form as Rangpur Riders win against Durdanto Dhaka
The ground under the feet of thestar-studded team Rangpur Riders is slowly getting stronger. In the first matchof the day of the Bangladesh Premier League, Rangpur beat Durdanto Dh
These mistakes threaten his career: Sujon criticizes Naim
Durdanto Dhaka have not been ingood form in the ongoing Bangladesh Premier League (BPL). They won only onematch till now. Coach Khaled Mahmud Sujonsees the failure of the batters b
Khulna Tigers beat Durdanto Dhaka by 10 wickets
Khulna Tigers are running at afast pace in this year's Bangladesh Premier League (BPL). This is their fourthconsecutive win. In the second match of the day, Khulna got a great vict
Durdanto Dhaka beat Comilla Victorians by 5 wickets in BPL 2024 opener
The Bangladesh Premier League(BPL) saw a touch of excitement in the opening match. In the last over match, DurdantoDhaka beat Comilla Victorians by 5 wickets. Chaturanga De Silva g
Tamim, Riyad, Soumya back in Litton-led Bangladesh squad for New Zealand series
Bangladesh have named a 15-membersquad for the upcoming ODI series at home against New Zealand. The mostnotable part of the side is former captain Tamim Iqbal, Mahmudullah Riyad, a
Akram Khan thinks Naim Sheikh is under a pressure mentally
Bangladesh's misery continues in the Asia Cup. The Tigers lost by21 runs in the Super Four match against Sri Lanka yesterday. Opener NaimSheikh's batting has been questioned once a
Shakib backs Naim despite continuous failure
Bangladesh's misery continues inthe Asia Cup. The Tigers lost by 21 runs in the Super Four match against SriLanka yesterday. Opener Naim Sheikh's batting has been questioned once a
If I do well, I might get a chance in the top order in future: Miraz
Bangladesh got a great victory bydefeating Afghanistan by 89 runs in the Asia Cup’s must-win match. With thisvictory, the Tigers have confirmed the Super Four stage. Mehidy Hasan M
Litton Das to join Bangladesh squad for Asia Cup
Bangladesh star batter Litton Dasis set to join the team in Pakistan after getting the Asian Cricket Council’s (ACC)approval today. This wicket-keeper batter of the Bangladesh team