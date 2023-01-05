Naeem Islam News
BPL 2023: Shuvagata Hom named Chattogram Challengers captain
Apart from Afif Hossain, there isno national team player in the Chattogram Challengers squad. It was thoughtthat the leadership of Chattogram will be in the hands of Afif in the ni
Top five run-scorers and wicket-takers in BCL 2022-23
The ODI edition of the 2022-23season of the Bangladesh Cricket League (BCL) has been completed. BCB NorthZone and BCB South Zone faced each other in the final of this season. After
BCL final under floodlights, to be broadcast live on YouTube
The final of the ODI edition ofthe Bangladesh Cricket League (BCL) will be held on Sunday (November 27). The title-decidingmatch between BCB South Zone and BCB North Zone will be p
Anamul creates DPL history crossing 1000 runs in a season
Anamul Haque, who is having a prime time in domestic cricket, has become the first-ever player to score 1000 runs in a single edition of Dhaka Premier Division Cricket League (DPL)
They are already on the list: Razzak about Bijoy, Naeem's chances in national team again
Prime Bank Cricket Club's AnamulHaque Bijoy is in sensational form in the ongoing Dhaka Premier League (DPL).Likewise, Naeem Islam of Legends of Rupganj is in good form too. Manyfe
DPL: Legends of Rupganj, Shinepukur win in curtailed matches
Legends of Rupganj and Shinepukur Cricket Club have won Tuesday's two matches of the tenth round in the 2022 Dhaka Premier Division Cricket League (DPL).Legends of Rupganj vs Broth
Mashrafe wants to see Bijoy, Naeem in national team
Former Bangladesh captainMashrafe Bin Mortaza has said that domestic cricket performers should beevaluated and given a chance in the national team. He wants to see cricketerslike A
Naeem's hundred, Mashrafe's 3-fer down Abahani
On the first day of round four matches of the 2022 Dhaka Premier Division Cricket League (DPL), Legends of Rupganj and Khelaghar have sprung surprises.Legends of Rupganj vs Abahani
Anamul, Nasir, Kayes smash tons; Onik takes six
In an eventful day that saw the return of Mashrafe Bin Mortaza back to field, batters have dominated at BKSP grounds while it was a low-scoring affair at Mirpur on day three of the
The Naeem Islam Chapter : Domestic & International Career, Facts & Figure
Mohammad Naeem Islam (born 31 December 1986) is an international cricketer from Bangladesh. Born in Gaibandha on December 31, 1986, he is a right-handed hitter and occasional off-b
Rupganj Tigers thump Abahani to mark DPL debut
Defending champions Abahani Limited have fallen to debutants Rupganj Tigers Cricket Club in the first day of the 2022 Dhaka Premier Division Cricket League (DPL).Rupganj Tigers 259
All-round Naeem avoids Rupganj relegation
Legends of Rupganj prevail over Old DOHS Sports Club in a must-win Relegation League match of Dhaka Premier League (DPL) T20 at Mirpur.Rupganj were placed second in the 2017-18 and