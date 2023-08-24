Munaf Patel News
We haven't credited Yuvraj enough for the 2011 World Cup: Gambhir
Former India opener GautamGambhir claims that former star all-rounder Yuvraj Singh has not been givenenough credit for helping the India team get to the final of the 2011 ODI World
US Masters T10 Franchise New York Warriors Acquired by Indian and Pakistan Origin Entrepreneurs
Cricket’sfastest format, the T10, is scaling new heights every day and one of the nextdestinations is the USA, where some of the most loved legends of the game willbattle it out fo
Gayle pulls out of LPL 2020
The Lanka Premier League (LPL) has suffered another withdrawal, with West Indies star batsman Chris Gayle pulling out of the tournament.Gayle was supposed to play for Kandy Tuskers
Munaf Patel joins Kandy Tuskers in LPL 2020
The inaugural edition of the Lanka Premier League will have as many as 5 teams batting it among each other. As many as 23 matches will be played in the competition. The LPL feature
Indian players to play in LPL: Few stalwarts confirm to be mentors
Sir Vivian Richards, Brian Lara, Wasim Akram and Shoaib Akthar are the few names to be associated with the Lanka Premier League (LPL) to be held in Sri Lanka.This was revealed by A
No Raina, Malinga in Hogg's all-time IPL XI, surprise pick at no. 4 position
Former Australian spinner Brad Hogg has kept cricket fans engaged in social media, during the ongoing coronavirus outbreak by regular interaction. The Australian spinner has recent
Munaf Patel retires from International cricket
Indian fast bowler who was also in the world cup winning squad in 2011, Munaf Patel has announced his retirement from International cricket. Munaf Patel, a member of World Cup winn