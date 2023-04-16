Most Centuries News
Babar Azam becomes skipper to smash most T20I centuries
Pakistan's captain Babar Azam has become the skipper with the most T20I hundreds (three) after beating New Zealand in the second T20I in Lahore on Saturday.Pakistan cricket team sk
Kohli surpasses Tendulkar's record with a century against Sri Lanka
India's star batter Virat Kohli scored his 46th ODI century in the third game of the series against Sri Lanka in Trivandrum on Sunday, breaking the all-time record held by cricket
Babar Azam breaks record for smashing most international hundreds in 2022
Babar Azam was chasing records, especially in the longest format of the game. The Pakistan captain added a feather to his already bulky cap in the ongoing first friendly against En