Sandeep Warrier joins Gujrat Titans to replace Mohammad Shami
Gujrat Titans lost their pace ace Mohammad Shami for his ankle surgery. And now they have gone for his replacement in Sandeep Warrier, who previously played 5 IPL games.
Mohammad Shami, Prasidh Krishna ruled out of IPL 2024
The Indian Premier League (IPL) is set to be commenced from 22nd March. But sad news coming up as Mohammad Shami and Prasidh Krishna both have been ruled out of IPL 2024.
Rohit Sharma heaps in praise India's young prodigies after series win over England
Indian skipper Rohit Sharma was in all praise for the youngsters who stepped up against England to win the series by 3-1 with one match to spare.
BCCI recommended Mohammad Shami for Arjuna Award, Reports
Mohammed Shami has been recommended for the Arjuna Award, the country's second highest sporting honor, following his exploits in the 2023 World Cup campaign.
ICC announces Men's Player of the Month Nominees for November 2023
The International Cricket Council (ICC) has released the list of nominees vying for the November Player of the Month award.
Mukesh Kumar would become junior Shami: Ravi Ashwin
India's veteran off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin reserved the highest respect for paceman Mukesh Kumar for his impressive performances in the limited games he represented the country.
Shami runs riot to steer India final of ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023
India thumped New Zealand by runs on Wednesday (15th November) at Wankhede, Mumbai. Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer's dual centuries along with Rohit Sharma's quick-fire 47 helped India reach the final.
Mohammed Shami slams former Pakistan cricketer over cheating allegations
Indian pacer Mohammed Shami has slammed former Pakistan cricketer Hasan Raza over his bizarre claims. While speaking on a Pakistani channel, Raza had claimed that Indian bowlers were cheating.
Indian pacers breath fire in a horror evening in Mumbai as Lankans bundle out for 55
India steamrolled over Sri Lanka as they beat Sri Lanka by a mammoth margin of 302 runs on Thursday (2nd November) in Mumbai. Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer scored fifties.
Shami, Rohit set up another comprehensive win for India as they thump England by 100 runs
India dismantled the defending champions by 100 runs on Sunday (29th October). Rohit Sharma's brilliant 87 off 101 balls followed by some deadly bowling helped secure the win.
Wasim Akram warns Team India not to drop Mohammed Shami
Wasim Akram feels that the Indian team is good even without Hardik Pandya in their lineup and it would be difficult to drop Mohammed Shami after his performance against New Zealand.
Kohli's 95 and Shami's fifer steer India home as India win by 4 wickets
India have beaten New Zealand by 4 wickets on Sunday (22th October). Virat Kohli's fantastic 95 before Mohammad Shami's inflammatory fifer helped India win over New Zealand by 4 wickets.