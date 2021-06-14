
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
Developed By Coder71 Ltd.







Mohammad shahid News
thumb

Prime Bank maintain top spot

Prime Bank Cricket Club and Prime Doleshwar Sporting Club have continued their good form as Shinepukur Cricket Club also won the bottom of the table clash in the first batch of fix

thumb

BCB ban Shahid, Arafat Sunny Jnr for one year

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) have banned Mohammad Shahid and Arafat Sunny Jnr. for one year for the shocking incident during the National Cricket League (NCL).When everyone thoug

thumb

Shahid takes his wife back in fear of law suit

Discarded national team pacer Mohammad Shahid and his family members have taken his wife back in home in fear of law suit threatened by BCB Director Khaled Mahmud Shujon.Shahid’s f

thumb

Shahid pays no attention to BCB, continues torturing his wife

Discarded national team fast bowler Mohammad Shahid denied to accept the intermediary of BCB to reunion with his wife. Shahid’s wife Farzana Akter woefully plead to the highest aut

thumb

Papon enraged with cricketer scandals

Bangladesh Cricket Board(BCB) president Nazmul Hasan Papon is furious over multiple personal life scandals of some Bangladeshi cricketers. [নিউজটি বাংলায় পড়ুনঃ ভবিষ্যত কঠিন অ্যাকশন

thumb

'BCB can't do anything of me', brags Shahid

Bangladesh national team pacer Mohammad Shahid looks to be not in a position to change his mindset even after his wife Farzana Akter submitted written complaints to the Bangladesh

thumb

BCB assures of taking action against pacer Shahid

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) Chief Executive Officer Nizamuddin Chowdhury urged not to give any leeway to national team pacer Mohammad Shahid if the accusations of torturing his

thumb

Shahid's wife pleads help to BCB

Bangladesh national team pacer Mohammad Shahid’s wife Farzana Akter went to Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) office on Sunday to open up the mount of torture she has to endure in con

thumb

Dynamites want to keep Shakib, Mosaddek & Shahid

Ahead of the upcoming season of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL), franchises are trying to set up their best possible team by bringing the star players in their side. [বাংলায় পড়

thumb

Shahid claims he's innocent

Recently, Bangladesh Test bowler Mohammad Shahid's wife has claimed that she has been tortured by his husband and she also threatened that she would go to the police and file a cas

thumb

Shahid not fit enough to play in Australia series

Bangladesh pacer Mohammad Shahid, after a long lay-off due to injury, has finally started bowling. On Wednesday (June 21), he bowled 3-4 overs with short run-ups in the Mirpur Acad

thumb

Shahid to remain out of field for another five months

Fast bowler Mohammad Shahid, who has recently had his injured knee operated by Dr. David Young in Australia, will need at least five months to make return to competitive cricket. [

app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Home

Matches

Series

Video

Photos

More

More

    
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
    Developed By Coder71 Ltd.