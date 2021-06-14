Mohammad shahid News
Prime Bank maintain top spot
Prime Bank Cricket Club and Prime Doleshwar Sporting Club have continued their good form as Shinepukur Cricket Club also won the bottom of the table clash in the first batch of fix
BCB ban Shahid, Arafat Sunny Jnr for one year
Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) have banned Mohammad Shahid and Arafat Sunny Jnr. for one year for the shocking incident during the National Cricket League (NCL).When everyone thoug
Shahid takes his wife back in fear of law suit
Discarded national team pacer Mohammad Shahid and his family members have taken his wife back in home in fear of law suit threatened by BCB Director Khaled Mahmud Shujon.Shahid’s f
Shahid pays no attention to BCB, continues torturing his wife
Discarded national team fast bowler Mohammad Shahid denied to accept the intermediary of BCB to reunion with his wife. Shahid’s wife Farzana Akter woefully plead to the highest aut
Papon enraged with cricketer scandals
Bangladesh Cricket Board(BCB) president Nazmul Hasan Papon is furious over multiple personal life scandals of some Bangladeshi cricketers. [নিউজটি বাংলায় পড়ুনঃ ভবিষ্যত কঠিন অ্যাকশন
'BCB can't do anything of me', brags Shahid
Bangladesh national team pacer Mohammad Shahid looks to be not in a position to change his mindset even after his wife Farzana Akter submitted written complaints to the Bangladesh
BCB assures of taking action against pacer Shahid
Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) Chief Executive Officer Nizamuddin Chowdhury urged not to give any leeway to national team pacer Mohammad Shahid if the accusations of torturing his
Shahid's wife pleads help to BCB
Bangladesh national team pacer Mohammad Shahid’s wife Farzana Akter went to Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) office on Sunday to open up the mount of torture she has to endure in con
Dynamites want to keep Shakib, Mosaddek & Shahid
Ahead of the upcoming season of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL), franchises are trying to set up their best possible team by bringing the star players in their side. [বাংলায় পড়
Shahid claims he's innocent
Recently, Bangladesh Test bowler Mohammad Shahid's wife has claimed that she has been tortured by his husband and she also threatened that she would go to the police and file a cas
Shahid not fit enough to play in Australia series
Bangladesh pacer Mohammad Shahid, after a long lay-off due to injury, has finally started bowling. On Wednesday (June 21), he bowled 3-4 overs with short run-ups in the Mirpur Acad
Shahid to remain out of field for another five months
Fast bowler Mohammad Shahid, who has recently had his injured knee operated by Dr. David Young in Australia, will need at least five months to make return to competitive cricket. [