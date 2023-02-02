Mohammad sami News
PCB names Akmal, Sami and Hameed in national selection committee
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Wednesday announced the national men's team selection committee, with Haroon Rashid appointed as the committee's chairman.Former wicketkeeper Ka
The Mohammad Sami Chapter : Domestic & International Career, Facts & Figure
Mohammad Sami is a Pakistani cricketer who has played all formats of the game for the national team. He was born on February 24, 1981 in Karachi, Pakistan.Mohammad Sami is a cricke
" Virat Kohli has won nothing to be honest" - Gautam Ghambir
Indian skipper Virat Kohli is regarded as one of the best player in modern cricket. As a individual player, he has achieved a multiple records, which cricket has not seen for many
India sweep away Bangladesh in innings defeat
Within barely two and half days, hosts India have eclipsed Bangladesh with an innings and 130 runs defeat at the Holkar Stadium in Indore.India bowled out Bangladesh for 213 runs i
Young local pacers reigning in top wicket taking spots
Excellent bowling displays from local Bangladeshi pacers led them to the top of the highest wicket takers’ list in the ongoing AKS Bangladesh Premier League 2017. The young guns ha
Photo Album: Comilla Victorians vs Rajshahi Kings, Match 27
Rajshahi Kings back in winning track one more time. Setting a fighting total of 185 for 7 at the end of allocated 20-over, Rajshahi restricted Comilla Victorians on 155 in 19.1 ove
Sami, Mustafizur seal comprehensive win for Rajshahi Kings
Cutter master Mustafizur Rahman returned in action, has played his first match in this season’s Bangladesh Premier League and guided his team towards winning the match against Comi
Rajshahi Kings retain Mohammad Sami for BPL-5
Experienced Pakistan pacer Mohammed Sami who played the previous season of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) for Rajshahi Kings, has been retained by the franchise for the upcomi
Sami and Akmal urge PCB to clear things publicly
Top notch Pakistani cricketers Mohammad Sami and Umar Akmal’s crisis deepened as investigations are running in the spot fixing scandal of Pakistan cricket.Reports said a top offici
PCB to hold investigations against Akmal and Sami
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) have decided to hold investigations to find out if two more cricketers were allegedly involved in spot- fixing, it is learnt. [বাংলায় পড়ুনঃ ফিক্সিং