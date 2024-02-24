Mohammad Mithun News
Mithun hopes to return to national team again
With the hope that MohammadMithun made his debut in international cricket, Mithun could not match histalent in the national team. In addition to losing his place in the team, heals
I don't think we've got the momentum yet: Mithun
This year's season of BangladeshPremier League (BPL) is not going well for last season's finalist SylhetStrikers. Sylhet finally got two wins after losing several matches in a row.
Shanto is our icon player: Mithun
Najmul Hossain Shanto, theregular face of the national team, has not been in good form in this year's BPL.Shanto, who played great for Sylhet Strikers in the previous season, seeme
Mashrafe is still Sylhet's captain
Sylhet Strikers played the finalunder Mashrafe Bin Mortaza last season. However, in this year's Bangladesh PremierLeague (BPL), Sylhet is like a mess. They played 5 consecutive mat
Aliss Islam's fiery spin display secures easy win for Comilla Victorians
Sylhet Strikers, the finalists ofthe last season, are not seeing victory at all. Mashrafe Bin Mortaza's teamlost at home. Comilla Victorians beat Sylhet by 52 runs in the second ma
Mithun seeing campaigning problem for BPL
In Mohammad Mithun's eyes, thisyear's BPL is a bit ahead in terms of technology than last year's BPL. However,he expects to be satisfied with what he has and play in the tournament
Mithun ready to play his best cricket in BPL 2024
The Bangladesh Premier League(BPL) is knocking at the door. The most magnificent domestic cricket tournamentin the country will be held at night. All seven teams have prepared well
Mashrafe Bin Mortaza to continue as Sylhet Strikers captain in BPL 2024
Everyone searched for one at theunveiling of the trophy and the photo session of the captains of the BangladeshPremier League (BPL) 2024. He is Mashrafe Bin Mortaza. 'Captain Fanta
9 cricketers including Soumya, Sabbir, Mithun in PSL draft's silver category
21 Bangladeshis signed up in thePSL players’ draft. However, the complete list of who is in which category wasnot published. This time the PSL authorities have released the names o
Galle Titans sign Litton Das in Lanka Premier League
Bangladesh cricketer Litton Das hasgot a call from the Lankan Premier League (LPL). The Bangladeshi superstar is setto fly to the island nation of Sri Lanka on the day of the Asia
BCB gives NOC to all for LPL except Taskin Ahmed
All of a sudden there is muchdemand for Bangladesh players in franchise cricket. At the same time, 7cricketers from Bangladesh have gone to play in foreign leagues. All of themgot
BCB denies NOC to Taskin for LPL 2023, but Hridoy gets permission
This year's season of Sri Lanka'sfranchise league Lanka Premier League (LPL) will begin on July 30. Thethree-week tournament will come down on August 20. Bangladesh star all-rounde