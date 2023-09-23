
Mohammad Asif News
thumb

I can bowl a maiden over to Babar Azam former Pakistan pacer challenges ahead of World Cup

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam is currently one of the best batters in all three formats. He has performed exceptionally well in the last two to three years and has established himsel

thumb

Any team will be a little apprehensive of coming to Pakistan: Mohammad Asif

Former Pakistan cricketer MohammadAsif has voiced skepticism about the hybrid format suggested by the PakistanCricket Board (PCB) for the 2023 Asia Cup.After the terrorist attack o

thumb

I told him to talk sense: Asif opens up about dressing-room spat with Akhtar

Before the start of the ICC T20 World Cup 2007, Shoaib Akhtar was sent back home for assaulting his teammate Mohammed Asif with a bat. The spat between these two pacers made the he

thumb

Waqar Younis used to cheat with the ball to do reverse swing: Asif

Mohammad Asif and Waqar Younis were among the best pacers during their heydays. They are best known for swinging the ball and outsmarting even the world-class batsmen was a walk in

thumb

Mendis needs to overcome hidden deficiencies, says sports psychologist

India's Ajit Agarkar or Pakistan's Mohammad Asif would not want Kusal Mendis in their company of having secured five successive ducks in Tests.The 25-year-old right handed batsman

thumb

Shoaib Akhtar makes a shocking remark on AB de Villiers

AB de Villiers is widely regarded as one of the best batsmen in modern-day cricket. Although he has retired from international cricket in May 2018, there are reports that CSA has b

thumb

Sachin closed his eyes while facing Akhtar's bouncers: Asif

One of the best swing bowlers in Pakistan cricket history, Mohammad Asif has recently revealed that India legend Sachin Tendulkar had passed hard times facing Pakistan speedster Sh

thumb

Aaqib Javed exposes reasons behind fixing in Pakistan

Former Pakistani cricketer Aaqib Javed has said that lack of proper system in the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is the main reason behind this curse of fixing. He also opined that d

thumb

Match fixing players are working with PCB: Mohammad Asif

Mohammad Asif was one of the best fast bowlers of Pakistan during the mid-2000s. But his involvement in the 2010 spot-fixing scandal incident led to an early departure for him from

thumb

'The spot-fixers should be hanged': Javed Miandad

Former Pakistan captain and one of the best batsmen in the country's history, Javed Miandad, feels that those cricketers involved in match fixing should be hanged.He also felt that

thumb

AB de Villiers picks 5 best bowlers he has faced in his career

AB de Villiers has been an integral part of South Africa cricket history. He shocked everyone with his retirement from international cricket. However, he has been thoroughly entert

thumb

Rashid Latif picks 2010 Pakistan spot-fixing as best memory of the decade

Former Pakistan skipper Rashid Latif hit the headlines recently after he shockingly named the 2010 spot-fixing scandal as his best cricketing moment of the decade.It is cognisance

