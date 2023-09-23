Mohammad Asif News
I can bowl a maiden over to Babar Azam former Pakistan pacer challenges ahead of World Cup
Pakistan skipper Babar Azam is currently one of the best batters in all three formats. He has performed exceptionally well in the last two to three years and has established himsel
Any team will be a little apprehensive of coming to Pakistan: Mohammad Asif
Former Pakistan cricketer MohammadAsif has voiced skepticism about the hybrid format suggested by the PakistanCricket Board (PCB) for the 2023 Asia Cup.After the terrorist attack o
I told him to talk sense: Asif opens up about dressing-room spat with Akhtar
Before the start of the ICC T20 World Cup 2007, Shoaib Akhtar was sent back home for assaulting his teammate Mohammed Asif with a bat. The spat between these two pacers made the he
Waqar Younis used to cheat with the ball to do reverse swing: Asif
Mohammad Asif and Waqar Younis were among the best pacers during their heydays. They are best known for swinging the ball and outsmarting even the world-class batsmen was a walk in
Mendis needs to overcome hidden deficiencies, says sports psychologist
India's Ajit Agarkar or Pakistan's Mohammad Asif would not want Kusal Mendis in their company of having secured five successive ducks in Tests.The 25-year-old right handed batsman
Shoaib Akhtar makes a shocking remark on AB de Villiers
AB de Villiers is widely regarded as one of the best batsmen in modern-day cricket. Although he has retired from international cricket in May 2018, there are reports that CSA has b
Sachin closed his eyes while facing Akhtar's bouncers: Asif
One of the best swing bowlers in Pakistan cricket history, Mohammad Asif has recently revealed that India legend Sachin Tendulkar had passed hard times facing Pakistan speedster Sh
Aaqib Javed exposes reasons behind fixing in Pakistan
Former Pakistani cricketer Aaqib Javed has said that lack of proper system in the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is the main reason behind this curse of fixing. He also opined that d
Match fixing players are working with PCB: Mohammad Asif
Mohammad Asif was one of the best fast bowlers of Pakistan during the mid-2000s. But his involvement in the 2010 spot-fixing scandal incident led to an early departure for him from
'The spot-fixers should be hanged': Javed Miandad
Former Pakistan captain and one of the best batsmen in the country's history, Javed Miandad, feels that those cricketers involved in match fixing should be hanged.He also felt that
AB de Villiers picks 5 best bowlers he has faced in his career
AB de Villiers has been an integral part of South Africa cricket history. He shocked everyone with his retirement from international cricket. However, he has been thoroughly entert
Rashid Latif picks 2010 Pakistan spot-fixing as best memory of the decade
Former Pakistan skipper Rashid Latif hit the headlines recently after he shockingly named the 2010 spot-fixing scandal as his best cricketing moment of the decade.It is cognisance