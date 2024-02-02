Mohammad Ashraful News
Mohammad Ashraful, Irfan Pathan, Upul Tharanga to join Asian Legends League
This season of Asian LegendsLeague is starting with the cricketers of the top five countries in Asia. Theupcoming T20 tournament will start on March 13 and end on March 21. The lea
Mashrafe Bin Mortaza answers his critics
Mashrafe Bin Mortaza himself hassaid several times that he is not fully fit to play Bangladesh Premier League (BPL).However, at the request of the franchise, he has to play to hand
Akram Khan supports Mohammad Ashraful on comment about Mashrafe Bin Mortaza
Former national team captain andBCB director Akram Khan supported Mohammad Ashraful's comment about MashrafeBin Mortaza. Akram commented that BPL's image is being damaged due to Ma
Mashrafe responds to Ashraful's comment
Mashrafe Bin Mortaza is unfit, heis wasting someone else's place in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) byplaying - Mohammad Ashraful's comments have created a storm in the cricket
Playing Mashrafe is belittling the tournament: Ashraful
Playing unfit Mashrafe is‘belittling’ the tournament, feels former national team captain MohammadAshraful. During the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL), Ashraful claimed that ayoung
Ashraful picks his Bangladesh World Cup squad
Bangladesh team's World Cup squad has not been announced yet. Perhaps the World Cup squad will be finalized at the last minute after evaluating the performance in the last ODI agai
Ashraful, Mominul, Sabbir remain unsold in BPL Players' Draft 2024
Former Bangladesh captainMohammad Ashraful and Mominul Haque haven’t got any team after the completion ofthe Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) 2024 players’ draft. Another cricketer
Shakib becomes third Bangladesh batter to reach 14000 international runs
Who is Bangladesh's all-timegreatest batter? In addition to Tamim Iqbal, Mushfiqur Rahim will also beincluded here. However, many people may be at a loss to choose a third bestopti
We should not think of winning World Cup this time, says Mohammad Ashraful
In terms of experience, form, andteam, the Bangladesh ODI team are in great condition. Next October, India willhost the thirteenth edition of the ODI World Cup. Some people are pre
Mohammad Ashraful goes to UAE to complete Level 3 Coaching Course
At the end of his playing career,Mohammad Ashraful wants to become a coach, he has said that many times. Fornow, as he is not busy playing, the former captain of the national team
Ashraful delighted to see his fastest T20I half-century record broken by Litton
In 2007, Bangladesh had amemorable victory against West Indies in the first edition of the T20 WorldCup. Mohammad Ashraful scored a half-century off just 20 balls in that winningma
Mohammad Ashraful gives up hope of playing in national team again
Mohammad Ashraful has given up hopeof playing in the national team. Now the former captain of the Bangladesh teamis more worried about the future of junior cricketers.Ashraful was