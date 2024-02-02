
Mohammad Ashraful News
thumb

Mohammad Ashraful, Irfan Pathan, Upul Tharanga to join Asian Legends League

This season of Asian LegendsLeague is starting with the cricketers of the top five countries in Asia. Theupcoming T20 tournament will start on March 13 and end on March 21. The lea

thumb

Mashrafe Bin Mortaza answers his critics

Mashrafe Bin Mortaza himself hassaid several times that he is not fully fit to play Bangladesh Premier League (BPL).However, at the request of the franchise, he has to play to hand

thumb

Akram Khan supports Mohammad Ashraful on comment about Mashrafe Bin Mortaza

Former national team captain andBCB director Akram Khan supported Mohammad Ashraful's comment about MashrafeBin Mortaza. Akram commented that BPL's image is being damaged due to Ma

thumb

Mashrafe responds to Ashraful's comment

Mashrafe Bin Mortaza is unfit, heis wasting someone else's place in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) byplaying - Mohammad Ashraful's comments have created a storm in the cricket

thumb

Playing Mashrafe is belittling the tournament: Ashraful

Playing unfit Mashrafe is‘belittling’ the tournament, feels former national team captain MohammadAshraful. During the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL), Ashraful claimed that ayoung

thumb

Ashraful picks his Bangladesh World Cup squad

Bangladesh team's World Cup squad has not been announced yet. Perhaps the World Cup squad will be finalized at the last minute after evaluating the performance in the last ODI agai

thumb

Ashraful, Mominul, Sabbir remain unsold in BPL Players' Draft 2024

Former Bangladesh captainMohammad Ashraful and Mominul Haque haven’t got any team after the completion ofthe Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) 2024 players’ draft. Another cricketer

thumb

Shakib becomes third Bangladesh batter to reach 14000 international runs

Who is Bangladesh's all-timegreatest batter? In addition to Tamim Iqbal, Mushfiqur Rahim will also beincluded here. However, many people may be at a loss to choose a third bestopti

thumb

We should not think of winning World Cup this time, says Mohammad Ashraful

In terms of experience, form, andteam, the Bangladesh ODI team are in great condition. Next October, India willhost the thirteenth edition of the ODI World Cup. Some people are pre

thumb

Mohammad Ashraful goes to UAE to complete Level 3 Coaching Course

At the end of his playing career,Mohammad Ashraful wants to become a coach, he has said that many times. Fornow, as he is not busy playing, the former captain of the national team

thumb

Ashraful delighted to see his fastest T20I half-century record broken by Litton

In 2007, Bangladesh had amemorable victory against West Indies in the first edition of the T20 WorldCup. Mohammad Ashraful scored a half-century off just 20 balls in that winningma

thumb

Mohammad Ashraful gives up hope of playing in national team again

Mohammad Ashraful has given up hopeof playing in the national team. Now the former captain of the Bangladesh teamis more worried about the future of junior cricketers.Ashraful was

