MLC News
ICC limits four overseas players in all new T20 leagues

The International Cricket Council(ICC) has sanctioned a limit of four international players (whether current orretired) in all new T20 competitions, with the remaining seven spots

Steve Smith joins Washington Freedom as ambassador in MLC

One of modern cricket's greats,Steve Smith, has been named as an ambassador for the Washington Freedom ofMajor League Cricket (MLC).Steve Smith is widely consideredto be one of the

Imad Wasim, Azam Khan to play for Indian franchise in MLC

The United States does not havemuch of a reputation in cricket. In women's cricket, they still managed to makeit to the World Cup, but in men’s cricket, they have yet to make a nam

