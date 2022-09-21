
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
Developed By Coder71 Ltd.







Mithali Raj News
thumb

Mandhana becomes fastest Indian women cricketer to reach 3000-run mark in ODIs

India's star openerSmriti Mandhana surpassed the 3,000-run mark in women's One Day Internationals on Wednesday,becoming the third Indian player to accomplish this feat. Mandhana re

thumb

Men-Women Nominees for ICC player of the month

International Cricket Council- ICC has announced the names of the nominees for the ICC Player of the Month award. The list includes cricketers from India, Nepal and United Arab Emi

thumb

Double delight for Amy Hunter family

It was a double delight forIreland's 16-year-old Amy Hunter, who not only became the youngestinternational centurion but her unbeaten ODI ton came on her 16th birthdayenabled the I

thumb

Indian cricketers celebrating the sister-brother bond

This year our beloved is not all at home celebrating the festival of Raksha Bandhan, but each of the Indian cricketers carries the spirit of the festival.Shreyas Iyer"Shreyas Iyer

thumb

Mithali Raj reclaims numero uno spot in ICC ODI rankings

India's woman cricketer Mithali Raj made the headlines after she reclaimed the top spot in the ICC women's ODI rankings. The right-handed batswoman showcased her mettle in the rece

thumb

Mithali Raj now leading run-scorer in women's internationals

India legend Mithali Raji has surpassed England's Charlotte Edwards to become all-time leading run-scorer in women's international cricket.As opposed to Edwards's tally of 10,273 r

thumb

Fans absolutely livid as Vaughan trolls Team India

Former England captain Michael Vaughan surely knows how to draw the attention of the Indian cricket fans. The former cricketer hardly praises the Indian men's team as he keeps pinp

thumb

BCCI recommends Khel Ratna Award for Ravi Ashwin and Mithali Raj

India's richest cricket body, the Board of Control for Cricket in India has recommended the names of two Indian cricketers for the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award. The national gover

thumb

Danny Morrison creates controversy addressing Mithali Raj as 'my dear'

Former New Zealand fast bowler and well-known commentator Danny Morrison has inadvertently caused some backlash during the recently concluded Women's T20 Challenge in the UAE.While

thumb

Jahanara shines as Velocity beat Supernovas by 5 wickets

Velocity have defeated Supernovas by 5 wickets in the first match of the third edition of the Women's T20 Challenge which is also called Women’s Indian Premier League (IPL). Bangla

thumb

Watch: Mithali Raj plays cricket in saree

Tomorrow is Women's Day. India and Australia will fight in the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup final in the same day. On the basis of these two occasions, the star of the Indian women's

thumb

Smriti is Kohli of women's cricket: Scott Styris

Mithali Raj and Smriti Mandhana are arguably the two best Indian women cricketers as they have lived up to the reputation of being the most successful players for the team in recen

app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Home

Matches

Series

Video

Photos

More

More

    
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
    Developed By Coder71 Ltd.