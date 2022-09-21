Mithali Raj News
Mandhana becomes fastest Indian women cricketer to reach 3000-run mark in ODIs
India's star openerSmriti Mandhana surpassed the 3,000-run mark in women's One Day Internationals on Wednesday,becoming the third Indian player to accomplish this feat. Mandhana re
Men-Women Nominees for ICC player of the month
International Cricket Council- ICC has announced the names of the nominees for the ICC Player of the Month award. The list includes cricketers from India, Nepal and United Arab Emi
Double delight for Amy Hunter family
It was a double delight forIreland's 16-year-old Amy Hunter, who not only became the youngestinternational centurion but her unbeaten ODI ton came on her 16th birthdayenabled the I
Indian cricketers celebrating the sister-brother bond
This year our beloved is not all at home celebrating the festival of Raksha Bandhan, but each of the Indian cricketers carries the spirit of the festival.Shreyas Iyer"Shreyas Iyer
Mithali Raj reclaims numero uno spot in ICC ODI rankings
India's woman cricketer Mithali Raj made the headlines after she reclaimed the top spot in the ICC women's ODI rankings. The right-handed batswoman showcased her mettle in the rece
Mithali Raj now leading run-scorer in women's internationals
India legend Mithali Raji has surpassed England's Charlotte Edwards to become all-time leading run-scorer in women's international cricket.As opposed to Edwards's tally of 10,273 r
Fans absolutely livid as Vaughan trolls Team India
Former England captain Michael Vaughan surely knows how to draw the attention of the Indian cricket fans. The former cricketer hardly praises the Indian men's team as he keeps pinp
BCCI recommends Khel Ratna Award for Ravi Ashwin and Mithali Raj
India's richest cricket body, the Board of Control for Cricket in India has recommended the names of two Indian cricketers for the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award. The national gover
Danny Morrison creates controversy addressing Mithali Raj as 'my dear'
Former New Zealand fast bowler and well-known commentator Danny Morrison has inadvertently caused some backlash during the recently concluded Women's T20 Challenge in the UAE.While
Jahanara shines as Velocity beat Supernovas by 5 wickets
Velocity have defeated Supernovas by 5 wickets in the first match of the third edition of the Women's T20 Challenge which is also called Women’s Indian Premier League (IPL). Bangla
Watch: Mithali Raj plays cricket in saree
Tomorrow is Women's Day. India and Australia will fight in the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup final in the same day. On the basis of these two occasions, the star of the Indian women's
Smriti is Kohli of women's cricket: Scott Styris
Mithali Raj and Smriti Mandhana are arguably the two best Indian women cricketers as they have lived up to the reputation of being the most successful players for the team in recen