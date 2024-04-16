Mitchell Starc News
Harshit Rana is trusted more than Starc: Aakash Chopra
In preparation for their 2024Indian Premier League match against the Rajasthan Royals, Aakash Chopra haspointed out that the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have more faith in deathbow
Starc welcomes the two-bouncer rule
Finally, Mitchell Starc appeared in his true form in IPL. Starc took three wickets against Lucknow Super Giants. His team Kolkata Knight Riders also got a big win in the match.Star
Starc, Salt shine as KKR crash LSG on 'Bengali New Year'
Kolkata Knight Riders beat Lucknow Super Giants by 8 wickets on Sunday (14th April) at the Eden Gardens. Mitchell Starc's excellent spell of 3 wickets and then Phil Salt's onslaugh
Gautam Gambhir not worried about Starc's lacklustre outing in this season of IPL
Kolkata Knight Riders mentor and former Indian opener Gautam Gambhir backed the under-fire pace ace Mitchell Starc and stated that the Aussie pacer's recent struggles don't define
Mustafiz to get more wickets than Starc, believe fans
After missing out a match, Mustafizur Rahman was back in the eleven for CSK. The cutter master bowled fantastically against Kolkata Knight Riders. He also picked up two crucial wic
Personal performance aside, Starc is happy with the team's success
Kolkata Knight Riders are winning in IPL. Shreyas Iyer's team is at the top of the points table after winning three consecutive matches. Although his own performance is not good, K
"Nice to have them in the pocket" - Mitchell Starc after picking up the wickets of his fellow Australian mates
Kolkata Knight Riders have beaten Delhi Capitals by 106 runs on Wednesday (3rd April) in a high scoring affair. Sunil Narine's blitzkrieg 85 off 39 deliveries, Angkrish Raghuvanshi
A Sunil Narine onslaught demolishes Delhi Capitals
Kolkata Knight Riders have beaten Delhi Capitals by 106 runs on Wednesday (3rd April) in a high scoring affair. Sunil Narine's blitzkrieg 85 off 39 deliveries and Angkrish Raghuvan
Once Starc starts getting that inswing, he will be a bowler to watch out for: Pathan
Former India all-rounder IrfanPathan discussed how Mitchell Starc might regain his peak form for the 2024Indian Premier League (IPL).Mitchell Starc was bought byKolkata Knight Ride
IPL 2024: Watch - Virat Kohli plays masterful flick shot against 24.75cr Mitchell Starc in RCB vs KKR game
Virat Kohli entertained his fans with his master-class innings against Kolkata Knight Riders on 29th March, Friday at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. The right-handed batter
Starc's price tag is what puts him under pressure: Clarke
Australia pacer Mitchell Starc isthe most pricey cricket player in IPL history this year. After eight years,Starc came back to the IPL. Michael Clarke, a former Australian star, be
"Going to be weird seeing him in the other dugout" - Cummins on Starc
Mitchell Starc will feature the Indian Premier League (IPL) for the first time in 8 years. Also Pat Cummins is back after missing the last season citing jam packed international s