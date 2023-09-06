milestone News
Haris Rauf achieves milestone in ODI cricket
Fast bowler Haris Rauf today became the third fastest Pakistani bowler to pick 50 ODI wickets in the ongoing game against Bangladesh in the Super Four Stage of Asia Cup 2023.Right-
Razzak climbs the pedestal of records
Playing 100th first-class match and picking up a five-wicket haul in that match itself is a great achievement for any Bangladeshi player. But Abdur Razzak, one of the best spinners
Mahmudullah verge of new milestone
Mahmudullah Riyad could not able to make a good start his New Zealand mission this time. He scored just one run in the first two matches of the three-match ODI series against the B