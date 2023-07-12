
Mike Gatting News
MCC not seeing the needs of ODIs except for World Cup years

The legislature of cricket iscalled the Marylebone Cricket Club or MCC. Famous cricket personalities arealways in the cricket committee of that MCC. The current committee consists

Shakib officially a MCC World Cricket Committee inductee

Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan has officially been inducted to world cricket administrative body Marylebone Cricket Club's World Cricket Committee. Three other have also be

MCC honors Shakib to be a member of World Cricket Committee

One more feather has been tinged in the glorifying journey of cricket for world number one all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan; the sumptuous performer is taken as one of the members of Wo

