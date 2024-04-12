
MI vs RCB News
thumb

Harbhajan claims Suryakumar to be the better version of Ab de Villiers

Former Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh claimed Suryakumar is the better version of AB De Villiers after his onslaught of 52 off just 19 deliveries.Suryakumar YadavOn Thursday (11th

thumb

"Best in the business across all the formats"- Wasim Jaffer on Bumrah after his onburst against RCB

Mumbai Indians beat Royal Challengers Bangaluru to clinch their second win of the season on Thursday (11th April) at the Wankhede Stadium. Jasprit Bumrah's onburst with the ball at

thumb

"It's a tough pill to swallow"- Faf Du Plessis after the defeat to Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede

Mumbai Indians beat Royal Challengers Bangaluru to clinch their second win of the season on Thursday (11th April) at the Wankhede Stadium. Jasprit Bumrah's onburst with the ball at

thumb

Bumrah, Suryakumar fire as Mumbai Indians thrash RCB

Mumbai Indians beat Royal Challengers Bangaluru to clinch their second win of the season. Jasprit Bumrah's onburst with the ball at the Wankhede and then Suryakumar Yadav's swashbu

thumb

IPL 2024: Maxwell touches an embarrassing record against Mumbai Indians

Glenn Maxwell is having a rough patch for Royal Challengers Bangaluru in this season of IPL. Today against Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium he touched an embarrassing record

thumb

Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Match 54, Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket

The 54th Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 match between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore will be played at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.The Mumbai Indians host Royal Ch

