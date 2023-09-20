Mehidy Hasan News
Bangladesh’s World Cup Aspirations; An Insight
In preparations for thehighly anticipated World cup, teams are meticulously making their lineups forthe tournament. Asian teams are favorite, as world cup is going to be held inInd
The Mehidy Hasan Chapter : Domestic & International Career, Facts & Figure
Mehidy Hasan was born on October 25, 1997 in Khulna. Mehidy Hasan made his debut for the Bangladesh National Cricket Team in 2016 in the ODI/T20/Test format.Mehidy Hasan is a crick
Bangladesh players to play two-day practice match
Bangladesh national cricket players are set to play cricket for the first time since the start of the pandemic. The 27-member squad will be divided into two teams.After a long brea
Mehidy Hasan to achieve new milestone in Zimbabwe Test
Zimbabwe cricket team arrive in Bangladesh to play a full-series. Bangladesh will play a Test match against Zimbabwe on February 22 next. Mehidy Hasan, the off-spin all-rounder, st
Great opportunity is in front of you, Mehidy wishes Bangladesh U19 team
Four years ago, Mehidy Hasan-led Bangladesh U19 team’s dream was broken. Bangladesh lost to West Indies in the U19 World Cup semi-final match and their hopes were shattered at home
Bangladesh A squad for Sri Lanka tour announced
Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) have announced the squad of Bangladesh A for the tour of Sri Lanka. Mehidy Hasan and Soumya Sarkar have been added.Bangladesh A are set to play two f
Latest update on Mehidy's injury scare
Mehidy Hasan suffered a blow on the head during the training session ahead of their important clash against Afghanistan.Bangladesh suffered a big blow ahead of the match against Af
Watch: Shakib, Mushfiq, Mashrafe, Mehidy and Rubel play Charades!
The cricketers of Bangladesh tried out the “Charades” challenge while they wait out the weather in Bristol for their clash against Sri Lanka on Tuesday, June 11.It was a guessing c
Shakib-Mehidy move up, Mushfiq-Mominul go down in ICC Test rankings
After a thumping 2-0 series win against Windies, Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan and Mehidy Hasan moved up in the ICC Test rankings.Bangladesh stood too tall for Windies in both
Mehidy explains reason behind not enforcing the follow-on
After bowling Zimbabwe out on day three, everyone was expecting that the hosts Bangladesh will enforce the follow-on, but they came out to bat on day four and all-rounder Mehidy Ha
Asia Cup 2018: Bangladesh's best possible XI
Bangladesh is one of the few teams who would contest in the Asia Cup 2018, not for any other intention but to win the title of the most prestigious tournament of Asia. Ahead of the
Bangladesh's one-off warm-up game to start from Thursday
Bangladesh cricket team are currently in South Africa ahead of the bilateral series of two Tests, three ODIs and two T20Is. The visitors are going to feature in a bilateral series