Matt Renshaw News
thumb

Michael Neser return to Australia squad for New Zealand Tests

Australia have announced a14-member squad for the two-match Test series against New Zealand. There are nobig surprises in the squad. Pace bowler Michael Neser has returned to the s

thumb

Renshaw to be released from Australia Test squad for BBL

The first match of the two-matchTest series between Australia and West Indies has started in Adelaide. MattRenshaw is in the squad even though he is not in the XI for this match.Ho

thumb

Steve Smith new opener for Australia in Tests, Renshaw in for Warner

David Warner played the lastmatch of his Test career with the three-match Test series against Pakistan.There was a lot of talk about who would replace him in the Test team. Warnerh

thumb

Green a serious contender to replace Warner at top in Tests

When it comes to David Warner'ssuccessor to open the batting for the West Indies series in January, everythingwill be taken into consideration, and Cameron Green is still a viablep

thumb

Ponting thinks Bancroft will replace Warner in opening slot in Tests

In the event that David Warner,the famous Australian opener, decides to retire from Test cricket in January,Ricky Ponting feels that Cameron Bancroft is the ideal contender to take

thumb

Renshaw is ready for Ashwin Challenge in Tests in India

If Matt Renshaw gets a call-up to Australia's Test side on the upcoming tour of India, he says he will be as prepared as ever to take on spin maestro R Ashwin.Australia batter Matt

thumb

Matt Renshaw tests Covid positive but eligible to play Sydney Test

Matt Renshaw tested positive forCovid soon after being returned to the Australian Test team, but he willcontinue to play at the SCG for the time being.Australia entered the field i

thumb

Matt Renshaw and Ashton Agar included in Australia squad for Sydney Test

Australia have already confirmedthe series win against South Africa. However, the hosts also received two badnews in the series-winning match at MCG. Cameron Green and Mitchell Sta

thumb

The Matt Renshaw Chapter : Domestic & International Career, Facts & Figure

Matt Renshaw (born 28 March 1996) is an Australian cricketer who plays for Queensland in domestic cricket and for the Brisbane Heat in the BBL.matt-renshawMatt Renshaw was born on

thumb

Somerset County Cricket Club signs Matt Renshaw for 2022 season

Somerset have signed Matt Renshaw as an overseas player for the 2022 season. The Australian top batsman will be able to play in the County Championship at least until the end of Au

thumb

Video: Brisbane Heat fan celebrates Renshaw catch with offensive gesture

The ongoing edition of the Big Bash League has had interesting moments that lived up to fans' expectations. From high-flying catches to terrific sixes and from hat-tricks to specta

thumb

Watch: Renshaw's presence of mind results in a spectacular relay catch

Australian player Matt Renshaw's presence of mind resulted in another spectacular relay catch in the ongoing season of Big Bash League in Australia.Brisbane Heat registered a compr

