Matt Kuhnemann News
Ajaz Patel replaces injured Kuhnemann to join Durham for County Championship

New Zealand left-hander Ajaz Patel has joined Durham in place of Australia's Matt Kuhnemann, who had to terminate his contract after suffering a back injury at the Glamorgan game i

Australia name strong XI for first ODI against Zimbabwe

Australia have named a strong XIfor their first ODI against Zimbabwe at Tony Ireland Stadium in Townsville onSaturday, August 27. Mitchell Starc has returned to the 50-over format

Pucovski named among Australian cricketers to train in Chennai ahead of India series

Preparations for the criticalTest series in India next year have already begun for Australia, with theannouncement that eight players would attend the MRF Academy in Chennai to pre

