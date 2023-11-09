
Manoj Tiwary News
thumb

World Cup 2023: Manoj Tiwary slams Babar Azam's captaincy

Former Indian cricketer Manoj Tiwary launched a scathing attack on Babar Azam's captaincy for his inability to be a driving force in the team in the ongoing edition of the ICC Men'

thumb

Manoj Tiwary announces retirement from all form of cricket

Indian cricketer Manoj Tiwary has announced his retirement from all format cricket. The 37-year-old announced his retirement in an emotional social media post on Thursday.Manoj Tiw

thumb

The Manoj Tiwary Chapter : Domestic & International Career, Facts & Figure

Manoj Kumar Tiwary (born November 14, 1985) is an Indian cricketer and politician. He is a right-handed hitter who occasionally throws a leg break.Tiwary represents Bengal in domes

thumb

Tiwary questions Rahul's appointment as skipper

Indian player Manoj Tiwary was not really pleased with the recruitment of Lokesh Rahul as a captain in the ODI series against South Africa. In fact, he doesn't see Rahul as a capta

thumb

Manoj Tiwary reveals why Kohli-led RCB haven't won a title

Royal Challengers Bangalore haven't won a title since the inaugural edition of the IPL. RCB reached the final on three occasions but they failed to deliver the killer punch. They l

thumb

Manoj Tiwary reveals his plan to dismiss Joe Root

Indian right-handed batsman Manoj Tiwary shared a plan to dismiss England skipper Joe Root in the ongoing Test series.England's long outing in India has kick-started with the first

thumb

Manoj Tiwary takes a swipe at Kohli for lack of clarity on Rohit's selection

It seems that Rohit Sharma's saga is a never-ending one. Amid the busy ongoing overseas tour, the limited-overs captain has been the topic of discussion these days. Shockingly, the

thumb

Manoj Tiwary picks the best XI of IPL 2020

Manoj Tiwary is one of the unluckiest cricketers who didn't get enough chances to play for India. The right-handed batsman also scored his maiden ODI century against West Indies. T

thumb

"God bless them with some sense" Tiwari slams Shoaib, Waqar and Butt

Indian cricketer Manoj Tiwary takes the Instagram handle to give a reply to Pakistan former cricketers. He slammed Shoaib Akhtar, Salman Butt and Waqar Younis on their recent comme

thumb

Religious extremists abuse Manoj Tiwary for posting Ramadan picture

The Muslim holy month of Ramadan has begun around the world and followers of the religion observe this month with fasting and good deeds. Many athletes wish their Muslim followers

thumb

Bangladeshi batsmen are scared of short balls: Mohammad Shami

Remember that day-night Test between Bangladesh and India at Eden Garden? In November last year, Bangladesh lost to India in the Pink Ball Test. They lost by an innings and 46 runs

thumb

3 players KXIP should drop in IPL 2019

The 11th edition of Indian Premier League season is completely finished. The Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals returned after serving a two-year ban. Dhoni-led Chennai Super

