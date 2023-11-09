Manoj Tiwary News
World Cup 2023: Manoj Tiwary slams Babar Azam's captaincy
Former Indian cricketer Manoj Tiwary launched a scathing attack on Babar Azam's captaincy for his inability to be a driving force in the team in the ongoing edition of the ICC Men'
Manoj Tiwary announces retirement from all form of cricket
Indian cricketer Manoj Tiwary has announced his retirement from all format cricket. The 37-year-old announced his retirement in an emotional social media post on Thursday.Manoj Tiw
The Manoj Tiwary Chapter : Domestic & International Career, Facts & Figure
Manoj Kumar Tiwary (born November 14, 1985) is an Indian cricketer and politician. He is a right-handed hitter who occasionally throws a leg break.Tiwary represents Bengal in domes
Tiwary questions Rahul's appointment as skipper
Indian player Manoj Tiwary was not really pleased with the recruitment of Lokesh Rahul as a captain in the ODI series against South Africa. In fact, he doesn't see Rahul as a capta
Manoj Tiwary reveals why Kohli-led RCB haven't won a title
Royal Challengers Bangalore haven't won a title since the inaugural edition of the IPL. RCB reached the final on three occasions but they failed to deliver the killer punch. They l
Manoj Tiwary reveals his plan to dismiss Joe Root
Indian right-handed batsman Manoj Tiwary shared a plan to dismiss England skipper Joe Root in the ongoing Test series.England's long outing in India has kick-started with the first
Manoj Tiwary takes a swipe at Kohli for lack of clarity on Rohit's selection
It seems that Rohit Sharma's saga is a never-ending one. Amid the busy ongoing overseas tour, the limited-overs captain has been the topic of discussion these days. Shockingly, the
Manoj Tiwary picks the best XI of IPL 2020
Manoj Tiwary is one of the unluckiest cricketers who didn't get enough chances to play for India. The right-handed batsman also scored his maiden ODI century against West Indies. T
"God bless them with some sense" Tiwari slams Shoaib, Waqar and Butt
Indian cricketer Manoj Tiwary takes the Instagram handle to give a reply to Pakistan former cricketers. He slammed Shoaib Akhtar, Salman Butt and Waqar Younis on their recent comme
Religious extremists abuse Manoj Tiwary for posting Ramadan picture
The Muslim holy month of Ramadan has begun around the world and followers of the religion observe this month with fasting and good deeds. Many athletes wish their Muslim followers
