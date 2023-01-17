Malinda Pushpakumara News
Comilla Victorians register first win in BPL 2023
Comilla Victorians have picked uptheir first win in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) on Monday (January 16)beating Chattogram Challengers by 6 wickets. This is Comilla’s first w
Pushpakumara takes all ten wickets in a first-class innings
Sri Lanka leg-spinner Malinda Pushpakumara has taken all 10 wickets in an innings in first-class cricket while playing for Colombo Cricket Club against Saracens Sports Club.Pushpak
England record historic whitewash in Sri Lanka
England recorded a historic whitewash in Sri Lanka as the visitors won the third and final Test against Sri Lanka by 42 runs in Colombo.England have ended their long tour to Sri La